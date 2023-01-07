What does the croissant emoji mean on TikTok?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

There has been an influx of croissant emojis in various comment sections across TikTok as part of a new trend — here’s everything to know about it.

There have been a whole host of different comment memes to have gone viral on TikTok in recent years. This involved people spamming things like a brownie recipe, or the phrases ‘crop’ and ‘story time’ under videos where it wasn’t related to the content.

The latest comment trend that’s baffling many users, is related to the croissant emoji. You might have spotted croissant emojis in the comments of various random videos across the app, with no other context explaining why it’s there.

Article continues after ad

This all started with TikTok user The Sleepy Paramedic, who in December uploaded a video asking why a certain account kept commenting croissant emojis across all his videos. After this video, other users also began spamming his comment sections with the same emoji.

In a later video, The Sleepy Paramedic went on to encourage his ‘Croissant Army’ to leave croissants under videos from “every EMS and first responder on this app.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

People were quick to follow his instructions, and it wasn’t long before croissants had taken over many comment sections of different creators across the app.

At the time of writing, the Croissant Army is still very much active, so if you spot a comment section flooded with croissant emojis, it may be as a result of this trend.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time a single emoji has become an entire trend on the app. In 2021, one user instructed others to use the chair emoji in place of the laughing emoji on TikTok, and the trend quickly took over the app, baffling many users along the way.