What is the Ohio joke on TikTok?

A new trend that sees users joking about Ohio on TikTok has left many confused. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Many jokes and memes have gone viral on the social media and video platform, but if you’re not in the loop, they may leave you confused about the meaning behind them.

The latest trend to baffle users is the ‘only in Ohio’ joke floating around TikTok. Although there are numerous videos and comments mocking the State, it’s not all that clear how it started.

But don’t worry, we’ll explain exactly where the viral Ohio memes and jokes originally came from.

TikTok’s Ohio joke explained

The TikTok Ohio trend originated from the famous Ohio vs the world meme, which hints that nothing can go right in this State.

According to Know Your Meme, the Ohio vs the world meme started on Tumblr in 2016, when a user who went by the name screenshotofdespair posted a photo that showed “Ohio will be eliminated” written.

The screenshot ended up circulating to other social media platforms, such as TikTok and Twitter, and it soon became a meme.

Users are now posting many “only in Ohio” videos and comments, which have started becoming a sensation on several platforms.

In this clip, someone shared a series of snippets on TikTok that showed bizarre things like a bear falling to the ground, a man fighting with an invisible opponent, a police officer twerking, and more.

“1 [minute] Ohio compilation,” the content creator captioned the video, which garnered over 865,000 views. As expected, the comment section was filled with Ohio jokes.

“Normal Ohio residents,” one user quipped. “Ohio in a nutshell,” another added.

“Only in Ohio,” most of the top comments read.

The hashtag for the viral meme has amassed a whopping 683 million views on the short-form app. While many of the hilarious clips can be real, it’s important to note that there are several edited ones circulating as well.