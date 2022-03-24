TikTok’s viral brownie recipe: Comment meme explained

Comment sections on TikTok are being bombarded with the same recipe for brownies, but the recipe meme has baffled many users who keep seeing the same comment around the app.

Now one of the most popular social media platforms, TikTok has millions of daily users flocking to the app to post their own videos and scroll through their For You Page.

With so many users, there are constantly new inside jokes and memes popping up, which can be anything from references to particular dates or new slang terms, and it can be hard to keep up with.

In March, people started noticing that under hundreds of different videos on their For You Page, there were multiple comments including the same recipe for brownies.

Advertisement

TikTok Brownie Recipe

The comments will usually start with something along the lines of “anyway here’s the recipe for brownies,” after which they’ll comment:

1/2 cup butter

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

1/3cup cocoa powder

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2cup flour

Most bizarrely, there doesn’t appear to be any particular reason for leaving a comment, or a pattern for the kind of videos it’s left under, but the trend has become so popular that some users are already tired of seeing the same recipe under every video.

Read More: TikTok users speak out as Creator Fund glitch stops stars from being paid

“Whatever TikTok brownie recipe joke bs is going on it needs to stop. Most stale boring-ass humor I have ever seen,” one Twitter user wrote. Another said: “If I see one more ‘anyway here’s the recipe for brownies’ comment on TikTok I’m gonna lose my sh*t.”

Advertisement

watever tiktok brownie recipe joke bs is going on it needs to stop. most stale boring ass humor i have ever seen. god even the sparkle emoji around the text was better than this bullshit — astelic (@uhhstelic) March 24, 2022

If i see one more “anyway heres the recipe for brownies 🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓” comment on tiktok im gonna lose my shit — i love the bqtmqn (@CozmicBlazeYeah) March 23, 2022

The comment meme is only continuing to grow in popularity as more people catch on, but there’s a good chance that creators will start deleting and blocking comments under their videos if they grow tired of the trend — however, there’ll no doubt be a new comment meme that comes along soon to replace it.

Whether this brownie recipe actually results in a successful batch of tasty treats, is another matter – but there will be plenty TikTokers trying it out already.