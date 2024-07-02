What does ‘English or Spanish’ mean on TikTok? Viral trend explained

The ‘Do you speak English or Spanish’ meme is going viral on TikTok, taking over people’s For You Pages on the app. However, it has left many users confused.

The question, “English or Spanish?” has taken on a different meaning, thanks to a TikTok trend that’s been popping off in 2024. The fad involves people asking “Do you speak English or Spanish?” in their videos before the person on camera freezes.

Many of these videos have racked up millions of likes and views on the app, sparking curiosity about the origin and meaning behind this now-popular phrase.

‘English or Spanish’ TikTok trend explained

The ‘English or Spanish’ trend was started by TikToker Alfonso Pinpon, who’s amassed over 1 million followers for his prank videos. Basically, he approaches guys in a mall and asks: “Do you speak English or Spanish?” Once they respond, he quickly follows up by saying: “Whoever moves first is gay.”

This unexpected twist typically leads the men to freeze completely for a long time, getting into a face-off with the content creator behind the camera to prove that they’re not gay.

The trend has evolved beyond Alfonso’s original videos, with many TikTok users now preemptively freezing whenever someone asks, “English or Spanish?” – just in case it’s a setup for the prank.

While many find the trend hilarious for showing how far straight people will go to prove their sexuality, others have raised concerns about its potential homophobic undertones, suggesting it revolves around men’s fear of being seen as gay.

Despite these concerns, the phrase “English or Spanish” has been widely memed, often exaggerated to ridiculous extremes to highlight the absurdity of the challenge itself.

Other users have taken a completely different approach by refusing to freeze. Some respond to the infamous question with flamboyant dance moves to show that they’re not afraid of embracing their gay identity, and to proudly prove that they’re not heterosexual.

