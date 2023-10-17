What is the viral ‘what can I say’ trend on TikTok?

A viral video of a guy repeating the phrase “What can I say” 3 times has turned into a TikTok trend. Here’s everything to know about it.

Short-form video app TikTok is known for its swift adoption of viral trends, and it often sees new challenges, catchy phrases, and memes emerge every day.

Many of the platform’s most iconic trends are inspired by ‘sounds,’ which can prompt people to create new dances, creative edits, or hilarious video formats.

One of the most recent fads to make such an impact is the hilarious ‘What can I say?’ audio. The simplicity, relatability, and humor of this phrase have made it a favorite among thousands of TikTok users. Here’s everything to know about it.

‘What can I say’ TikTok trend explained

It all started when TikToker Prayag (444pray) posted a video to explain why he was so sassy. “If it was up to me, I would have chosen to be nonchalant and sexy, but God wanted me to be loud and sassy,” he quipped.

“What can I say? What can I saaay? What can I saaaaay?” the content creator exclaimed, while holding his hands up in an L shape and dancing in his car seat.

The video was posted in late September, and has since amassed 16.7 million views. In October, his “what can I say” spiel turned into an audio clip, and it has since sparked a viral trend where people use it to answer questions that come across more like a joke.

One TikToker wrote in their video: “Me when I say I’m done with her but I’m caught staring at pictures of her.” Another said: “When the Olive Garden employee asks me how I finished 11 bowls of pasta in 5 minutes at the all you can eat pasta deal today.”

This video format has inspired thousands of TikTok users to share relatable clips using the sound, with many posts racking up millions of views. So far, it’s been used in over 18,400 videos across the app.