Wendy Williams explains why she “doesn’t feel sorry” for Charli D’Amelio - Dexerto

Wendy Williams explains why she “doesn’t feel sorry” for Charli D’Amelio

Published: 24/Nov/2020 18:06 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 19:44

by Jacob Hale
YouTube: The Wendy Williams Show

Popular U.S. TV host Wendy Williams has hit out at TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, after the 16-year-old went on Instagram Live in tears over backlash she had received in her race to 100 million followers.

After an offhand joke about reaching 100 million followers on TikTok, fans deemed Charli “ungrateful” for her success so far and started unfollowing her in droves, losing over 500,000 before her numbers started looking up again and she finally reached the monumental number.

While there was a lot of discussion online about the death threats Charli had received and her treatment by fans and critics alike, the resounding message was that she was being treated unfairly.

Making her opinion on the matter known, however, was American TV host Wendy Williams of The Wendy Williams Show.

Charli D'Amelio instagram photo
Instagram: charlidamelio
Charli has reached 100 million followers on TikTok, but not without some controversy in the run-up to the big moment.

Discussing the hottest topics of the weekend just gone, Wendy was shown several of Charli’s videos, with the situation broken down and explained to her — and she wasn’t impressed.

After finding out what had gone down, and watching the video of a tearful Charli asking for people to stop with the abuse, Wendy made her stance very clear.

“I don’t see any tears,” Williams exclaimed. “Because the drama, these TikTokers, these children these days, they live for the drama.”

The host added she “doesn’t feel sorry” for D’Amelio, especially since she’s probably already gotten the followers back she lost “and then some.”

Topic starts at 25:45.

Wendy did offer a little more advice though when it was suggested that Charli should be a little more grateful.

“No!” she said, before advising Charli to “stay ungrateful and collect those checks!”

So, while Wendy doesn’t seem to be buying the drama, she clearly has some level of respect for Charli’s hustle and ability to “collect those checks” — but suggests the backlash comes hand-in-hand with the success.

The recent controversy surrounding her has clearly hit the younger D’Amelio sister hard, but maybe her being “ungrateful” is, as Williams suggested, just what the internet wanted all along.

Twitch streamer confronts DoorDash driver after console war trash talk

Published: 24/Nov/2020 19:33 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 19:42

by Michael Gwilliam
DoorDash driver trashtalks Xbox
DoorDash/Microsoft

Console wars are nothing new to video game enthusiasts. From schoolyard debates to forum threads 500 pages deep, console loyalists have fought tooth and nail since the dawn of time. Now, the battleground has shifted with even DoorDash drivers getting in on the action against customers.

During a Twitch broadcast, streamer Jameskii was playing Minecraft while waiting for DoorDash to deliver his order. Suddenly, he received a text message on his phone.

“Hold on, is my drink here?” he wondered as he grabbed his mobile device. “Oh my God! Oh my God!”

As the streamer stared down at his phone, he could hardly contain his disbelief at the message he received from the driver.

“My food delivery guy just messaged me ‘Xbox is trash as f**k,” he laughed. “I’m not kidding. My f**king DoorDash just messaged me. It says, ‘Hello, DoorDash has arrived with your order’ and the next message is ‘Xbox is trash as f**k.’”

As it turns out, the driver actually tried to call the streamer, but when Jameskii didn’t pick up, he felt the need to trash talk Xbox.

Despite all this confusion and the out of context attack on Microsoft’s console, Jameskii wondered if he should call the driver back.

“Say yeah, PlayStation is better, woo!” his friend suggested as the streamer began to redial the number.

Eventually, someone on the other end picked up. “Alright, what did you say about Xbox?” Jameskii asked point-blank.

After a few moments of silence, the driver doubled down on his earlier comment and shouted, “F**k Xbox!”

The remark had the streamer in stitches and made him burst out laughing at the absurdity of the whole situation.

While console wars have a long history dating beyond even the 90s when Nintendo and Sega duked it out, it’s unlikely that the phenomenon ever reached a point where delivery drivers partake. It just goes to show that we’re living in a strange timeline.