Wendy Williams explains why she “doesn’t feel sorry” for Charli D’Amelio - Dexerto

Popular U.S. TV host Wendy Williams has hit out at TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, after the 16-year-old went on Instagram Live in tears over backlash she had received in her race to 100 million followers.

After an offhand joke about reaching 100 million followers on TikTok, fans deemed Charli “ungrateful” for her success so far and started unfollowing her in droves, losing over 500,000 before her numbers started looking up again and she finally reached the monumental number.

While there was a lot of discussion online about the death threats Charli had received and her treatment by fans and critics alike, the resounding message was that she was being treated unfairly.

Making her opinion on the matter known, however, was American TV host Wendy Williams of The Wendy Williams Show.

Discussing the hottest topics of the weekend just gone, Wendy was shown several of Charli’s videos, with the situation broken down and explained to her — and she wasn’t impressed.

After finding out what had gone down, and watching the video of a tearful Charli asking for people to stop with the abuse, Wendy made her stance very clear.

“I don’t see any tears,” Williams exclaimed. “Because the drama, these TikTokers, these children these days, they live for the drama.”

The host added she “doesn’t feel sorry” for D’Amelio, especially since she’s probably already gotten the followers back she lost “and then some.”

Topic starts at 25:45.

Wendy did offer a little more advice though when it was suggested that Charli should be a little more grateful.

“No!” she said, before advising Charli to “stay ungrateful and collect those checks!”

So, while Wendy doesn’t seem to be buying the drama, she clearly has some level of respect for Charli’s hustle and ability to “collect those checks” — but suggests the backlash comes hand-in-hand with the success.

The recent controversy surrounding her has clearly hit the younger D’Amelio sister hard, but maybe her being “ungrateful” is, as Williams suggested, just what the internet wanted all along.