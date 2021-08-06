KSI and Lil Wayne go to therapy in “Lose” music video

YouTube star and artist KSI has teamed up with the one and only Lil Wayne for a brand new track called Lose, and the music video sees them head to therapy.

He may have grown his fanbase as a YouTuber and boxer, but KSI is also making huge waves on the music scene. He’s scored an incredible 12 top 40 hits on the UK charts so far, and just released his second album, All Over The Place.

Now, following collaborations with the likes of Yungblud and Craig David, KSI has joined forces with the legendary rapper Lil Wayne for a somber new track called Lose that will reportedly appear on the album’s deluxe edition.

Advertisement

“If you told me 10 years ago that this was gonna happen, I would have laughed in your face and blocked you from my contacts,” KSI said of the song. “But here we are, it’s a reality. Me and Lil Wayne have come together on a track no one will expect.”

The music video for Lose also just dropped, and you can watch it below.

It’s been a huge year for KSI. His sophomore album All Over The Place rocketed straight to number one on the UK’s Official Album Charts when it was released in July, and four of the tracks landed in the top 40 of the Singles Charts.

Advertisement

“I finally got it, a number one album,” he said at the time. “Thank you to everyone who supported me. Shout out to all the fans and all the supporters. Legit, I wouldn’t be here without you. I wouldn’t have this without you.”

While h may be achieving huge success in music right now, KSI has promised fans that he’ll be getting back in the boxing ring soon. He recently said he’s interested in that long-awaited Jake Paul fight, but first wants to take on Austin McBroom.