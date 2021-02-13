Was Bryce Hall really caught cheating on Addison Rae with Loren Gray?

After TikTok star Bryce Hall was ‘caught’ holding hands with Loren Gray by paparazzi, some thought he could have cheated on partner Addison Rae – but many are convinced it’s actually a prank.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae have been a hugely popular TikTok couple since they made things official last year, and they each have a large following of loyal fans who are rooting for their relationship every step of the way.

He’s not afraid to get Addison involved in his chaos-causing prank content, and in November he even pretended that paparazzi had found their way into her gated community, getting them to follow her into the house.

Things seem to have been going great for the couple recently, so it’s safe to say that ‘Braddison’ fans were shocked to see videos emerging of Bryce and fellow TikToker Loren Gray – who has over 50 million followers – together in public, especially so close to Valentines Day.

Photographer Kevin Wong uploaded a video to his YouTube channel on February 13, that showed Loren and Bryce sitting together at a table outside.

The pair are seen talking and laughing, and they even at one point hold hands across the table. The camera later captures them walking down the street hand-in-hand.

Some fans in the comments were heartbroken at the thought that this could be the end for Bryce and Addison, with one person saying: “I’m about to cry because I just saw them holding hands,” and another writing: “I-i really thought he was loyal… let’s see how he’s gonna explain now.”

However, the general consensus from viewers was that Bryce was more than likely filming a prank video. “Guys Loren has a boyfriend, knowing Bryce it’s probably a prank for his video trying to troll the internet,” someone explained. “If they were both cheating they wouldn’t be dumb enough to show it in public people.”

Some keen-eyed viewers even spotted what appeared to be a mic on Bryce’s shirt, further convincing people of the fact that this scenario was all a setup.

kevin wong posted a video of bryce and loren together at some place and then holding hands w the caption “bryce hall cheated on addison rae w loren” but we all think its a prank and then theres this pic where u can see a mic pic.twitter.com/487XqgrJ5b — Ale x🇵🇪 DICKSEA IS BACK (@BruhGriffin_) February 13, 2021

Fans are now awaiting a video showing the behind-the-scenes of the pair’s time together, and will no doubt be keeping their eyes peeled in the future for any more pranks Bryce might try to pull.