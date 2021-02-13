Logo
Was Bryce Hall really caught cheating on Addison Rae with Loren Gray?

Published: 13/Feb/2021 12:19

by Georgina Smith
TikTokers Lorean Gray and Bryce Hall side by side
Instagram: loren / brycehall

Addison Rae Bryce Hall Loren Gray

After TikTok star Bryce Hall was ‘caught’ holding hands with Loren Gray by paparazzi, some thought he could have cheated on partner Addison Rae – but many are convinced it’s actually a prank.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae have been a hugely popular TikTok couple since they made things official last year, and they each have a large following of loyal fans who are rooting for their relationship every step of the way.

He’s not afraid to get Addison involved in his chaos-causing prank content, and in November he even pretended that paparazzi had found their way into her gated community, getting them to follow her into the house.

Addison Rae and Bryce together pose in their Halloween costumes
Instagram: brycehall
Addison and Bryce are a popular couple among TikTok fans.

Things seem to have been going great for the couple recently, so it’s safe to say that ‘Braddison’ fans were shocked to see videos emerging of Bryce and fellow TikToker Loren Gray – who has over 50 million followers – together in public, especially so close to Valentines Day.

Photographer Kevin Wong uploaded a video to his YouTube channel on February 13, that showed Loren and Bryce sitting together at a table outside.

The pair are seen talking and laughing, and they even at one point hold hands across the table. The camera later captures them walking down the street hand-in-hand.

Some fans in the comments were heartbroken at the thought that this could be the end for Bryce and Addison, with one person saying: “I’m about to cry because I just saw them holding hands,” and another writing: “I-i really thought he was loyal… let’s see how he’s gonna explain now.”

However, the general consensus from viewers was that Bryce was more than likely filming a prank video. “Guys Loren has a boyfriend, knowing Bryce it’s probably a prank for his video trying to troll the internet,” someone explained. “If they were both cheating they wouldn’t be dumb enough to show it in public people.”

Some keen-eyed viewers even spotted what appeared to be a mic on Bryce’s shirt, further convincing people of the fact that this scenario was all a setup.

Fans are now awaiting a video showing the behind-the-scenes of the pair’s time together, and will no doubt be keeping their eyes peeled in the future for any more pranks Bryce might try to pull.

Ariana Grande reveals what video games inspired “Six Thirty” lyrics

Published: 13/Feb/2021 1:01 Updated: 13/Feb/2021 2:55

by Tanner Pierce
Sony/Ariana Grande

During a premier livestream for one of her new songs, Ariana Grande revealed which video games inspired the lyrics “What you gon’ do when I’m bored, and I wanna play video games at 2 AM?” from her song Six Thirty and even shouted out a game she’s playing now.

Ariana Grande’s love for video games has been known for some time now. A few years back, her likeness was used in a Final Fantasy mobile game, while most recently it’s been teased that she would be doing an Among Us session with Twitch streamer Valkyrae in the near future.

Because of this, it’s not shocking that the subject has slowly made its way into her music. Six Thirty, which was released back in October 2020, makes reference to the hobby with the line “What you gon’ do when I’m bored, and I wanna play video games at 2 AM?

(starts at 10:59 for mobile users)

Now, Grande has spoken up about the inspiration behind that line. In a recent livestream, a fan asked her what specific video games she was referencing with the line, and she gave two interesting answers.

“That’s a good question,” the singer said. “I think when I wrote it, I was referring to like Mario Party [and] Mario Kart, but now… if I sang it right now, I’d be talking about Sackboy.”

Sackboy is, of course, referring to the PS5 launch title Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which was received generally well by critics and fans alike when it was released last year. While the answer of Mario Party and Kart isn’t too surprising, considering they are some of the more popular video games right now, the Sackboy reference certainly is.

The answer started making its way through the internet after she said this on the stream, and it even got the attention of both the official LittleBigPlanet Twitter account and developer Sumo Digital, who both commented on the shoutout.

All in all, it’s cool to see Grande shouting out the medium that clearly loves. Who knows what game references she’ll make in her next hit.