Ariana Grande reveals what video games inspired “Six Thirty” lyrics

During a premier livestream for one of her new songs, Ariana Grande revealed which video games inspired the lyrics “What you gon’ do when I’m bored, and I wanna play video games at 2 AM?” from her song Six Thirty and even shouted out a game she’s playing now.

Ariana Grande’s love for video games has been known for some time now. A few years back, her likeness was used in a Final Fantasy mobile game, while most recently it’s been teased that she would be doing an Among Us session with Twitch streamer Valkyrae in the near future.

Because of this, it’s not shocking that the subject has slowly made its way into her music. Six Thirty, which was released back in October 2020, makes reference to the hobby with the line “What you gon’ do when I’m bored, and I wanna play video games at 2 AM?”

Now, Grande has spoken up about the inspiration behind that line. In a recent livestream, a fan asked her what specific video games she was referencing with the line, and she gave two interesting answers.

“That’s a good question,” the singer said. “I think when I wrote it, I was referring to like Mario Party [and] Mario Kart, but now… if I sang it right now, I’d be talking about Sackboy.”

Sackboy is, of course, referring to the PS5 launch title Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which was received generally well by critics and fans alike when it was released last year. While the answer of Mario Party and Kart isn’t too surprising, considering they are some of the more popular video games right now, the Sackboy reference certainly is.

Hey @ArianaGrande! 👋 Our team and our wonderful community are super-excited to hear that it's #SackboyABigAdventure that you wanna play at 2AM! It's literally music to our ears! 🎵🥰🎵 pic.twitter.com/RZm64N7G0s — Sackboy: A Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) February 12, 2021

The answer started making its way through the internet after she said this on the stream, and it even got the attention of both the official LittleBigPlanet Twitter account and developer Sumo Digital, who both commented on the shoutout.

All in all, it’s cool to see Grande shouting out the medium that clearly loves. Who knows what game references she’ll make in her next hit.