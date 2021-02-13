Logo
Entertainment

Ariana Grande reveals what video games inspired “Six Thirty” lyrics

Published: 13/Feb/2021 1:01

by Tanner Pierce
Sony/Ariana Grande

Share

During a premier livestream for one of her new songs, Ariana Grande revealed which video games inspired the lyrics “What you gon’ do when I’m bored, and I wanna play video games at 2 AM?” from her song Six Thirty and even shouted out a game she’s playing now.

Ariana Grande’s love for video games has been known for some time now. A few years back, her likeness was used in a Final Fantasy mobile game, while most recently it’s been teased that she would be doing an Among Us session with Twitch streamer Valkyrae in the near future.

Because of this, it’s not shocking that the subject has slowly made its way into her music. Six Thirty, which was released back in October 2020, makes reference to the hobby with the line “What you gon’ do when I’m bored, and I wanna play video games at 2 AM?

(starts at 12:59 for mobile users)

Now, Grande has spoken up about the inspiration behind that line. In a recent livestream, a fan asked her what specific video games she was referencing with the line, and she gave two interesting answers.

“That’s a good question,” the singer said. “I think when I wrote it, I was referring to like Mario Party [and] Mario Kart, but now… if I sang it right now, I’d be talking about Sackboy.”

Sackboy is, of course, referring to the PS5 launch title Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which was received generally well by critics and fans alike when it was released last year. While the answer of Mario Party and Kart isn’t too surprising, considering they are some of the more popular video games right now, the Sackboy reference certainly is.

The answer started making its way through the internet after she said this on the stream, and it even got the attention of both the official LittleBigPlanet Twitter account and developer Sumo Digital, who both commented on the shoutout.

All in all, it’s cool to see Grande shouting out the medium that clearly loves. Who knows what game references she’ll make in her next hit.

Entertainment

Ninja disputes claims he quit Fortnite after Twitch stream sniping outrage

Published: 13/Feb/2021 0:24

by Michael Gwilliam
Ninja on his phone
Instagram/Ninja

Share

Ninja

Twitch superstar Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins is disputing claims he would quit playing Fortnite after media outlets reported he would be doing just that.

Prior to Fortnite, Ninja was a renowned gamer who went pro in Halo 3 back in 2009. However, his popularity exploded with the release of Epic Games’ battle royale, where he quickly became one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

As such, Ninja’s success is often tied directly to Fortnite, with the two being somewhat synonymous with each other.

However, on February 12, Blevins took to Twitter to debunk a report claiming that he was quitting the game that made him famous.

According to Ninja, the report was “completely false,” adding that he “loves Fortnite” and will “always play it to some capacity.”

While Blevins disputes the claim and seems willing to return to Fortnite, he did state in a February broadcast that he would not be playing the game again.

As Dexerto previously reported, after dealing with constant stream snipers ruining his games, he flew into a fit of rage, vowing not to play the game henceforth.

“You’re not proving anything by going into a f***ing game and running to someone, and when you know, they’re in a fight with somebody and f***ing killing them,” he said after being eliminated in his match.

“This game is so f***ing stupid, bro,” Blevins sighed. “Like, the community, these little kids, it’s just so dumb. It really is. It’s not fun. It’s just not. And the thing is, these f**ing clout-chasing losers, they have no idea. All they’re doing is just harming the game because I’m not gonna f***ing play it. I’m not gonna stream it.”

It seems now that Ninja misspoke in his moment of frustration having dealt with the stream snipers plaguing his games. It remains to be seen when he will return to Fortnite, but it’s good to know that he hasn’t given up fully on the battle royale.

Hopefully, we end up seeing Ninja step back into the fray sooner rather than later.