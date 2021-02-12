Logo
TikToker goes viral for creating “database” of every guy she’s dated

Published: 12/Feb/2021 19:28

by Virginia Glaze
In the age of online dating, it’s more common than not to run into the occasional person who’s not exactly your cup of tea — but one woman is going viral for organizing her dating successes and failures into an intricate database.

While almost everyone keeps a mental log of the people they’ve either dated long-term, saw for a short time, or hooked up with, one woman has taken the net by storm for keeping an intricate log of everyone she’s met up with via dating apps.

31-year-old TikToker Jenny has sparked quite the conversation after sharing a detailed database full of her dating history, which she uploaded in response to TikToker ‘creylea12,’ who seemed dubious about people who claimed to remember each person they’ve ever hooked up with.

It’s not just names or faces that Jenny remembers, though; she’s got a full-on spreadsheet with all sorts of information, including how excited she was to meet the person, how often they saw each other or hooked up, their height, and even their occupation.

One TikToker has gone viral after compiling a heap of data from her dates on various dating apps like Tinder and Bumble.

As if that weren’t enough, she even created a pie chart showing how many dates she went on from various apps, finding the most success on Tinder and Hinge as opposed to Bumble and The League.

Jenny also compiled a “Survival Chart” of her dates, which showed that if she saw someone four times, she was likely to see them again “10 plus times.”

Commenting that “data is beautiful,” Jenny’s enthusiasm for the project — as well as the fact that she created the database, at all — is throwing some viewers for a loop, with many users commenting that she “needs help” and that her experiment “isn’t healthy.”

@findingjenny##stitch with @crelyea12 where my spreadsheet gang at @redjustinphan @manicbunnie ##tinder ##hinge♬ original sound – Jenny

Jenny, however, argues that “everyone can be reduced down to data points,” commenting in response to one angry viewer: “I wonder if people get as upset if the Census Bureau collects information about their demographic and then compiles it into aggregated stats.”

Jenny hits back at critical comments about her database.
TikTok: @findingjenny
TikToker @findingjenny has been met with some vitriol after showing off all the data she’s compiled on her dating ventures.

While the original TikTok that sparked Jenny’s fame on the platform was uploaded in December, it’s quickly making the rounds across social media once again, garnering over 2 million views at the time of writing.

What do you think of Jenny’s project? Do you think the data is useful and helpful in finding a life mate? Or do you think it’s a tad over the top? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending!

Charli D’Amelio addresses backlash over Squishmallow toy collection

Published: 12/Feb/2021 17:26

by Georgina Smith
TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has addressed the backlash she received after posting a picture of her Squishmallow stuffed animal collection, calling the response “extreme” and saying she was just excited to join in.

Charli D’Amelio is the most followed person on TikTok to date, with over 100 million followers on the video-sharing app. While she has a huge number of fans, being in the spotlight has also brought a lot of hate her way, even resulting in her losing thousands of thousands of followers after her controversy back in November.

Charli and Dixie’s 2 Chix podcast serves as a way for the stars to share their candid thoughts on internet fame, though of late they have found themselves having to address some bizarre backlash, like people claiming Charli was trying to copy Dixie with a music career.

At the start of February, the star found criticism coming her way again after she posted a harmless photo of her surrounded by Squishmallows. Squishmallows are an adorable brand of stuffed animal with large, round, and often very colorful creatures, that have become extremely popular recently.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio)

Many claimed that the TikToker was going to “raise the prices” of the stuffed creatures, as well as increasing the popularity of the brand, and therefore making them sell out. One commenter said, “if y’all thought it was hard to find them before, now we are really screwed.”

But in a February 11 episode of the 2 Chix podcast, Charli and Dixie addressed the bizarre backlash, which Dixie herself called, “one of the dumbest things she’s ever heard.”

Charli stated that she wanted, “the Squishmallow fandom to see where I’m coming from,” and explained that she was “really excited” to get some of the coveted toys after hearing about them.

She revealed that she had so many duplicates because she had bought mystery packs which were the product that could get to her the fastest, and she had planned to give the extras to friends and fans.

Topic starts at 1:47

Charli said she even saw some Squishmallow fans saying, “why does she have all the ugly ones,” with the TikTok star disagreeing and saying, “they were so cute.”

She hit out at the people who were criticizing her over her collection, saying, “everyone expects me to be this adult all the time, and then when I show my side that’s like, hey, I’m still growing up, I still want to be able to do normal teenager things. And if that’s mini brands or stuffed animals of any sort, that shouldn’t be something that people feel the need to gatekeep.”

With all eyes on them, it seems like the D’Amelio sisters can’t catch a break from the criticism, though they still have many fans on their side.