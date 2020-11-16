Addison Rae stunned by Bryce Hall's fake paparazzi prank - Dexerto

Bryce Hall has pranked fellow TikToker and rumored partner Addison Rae by pretending that a flock of paparazzo had found their way into her gated community, leaving her shocked.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have become one of TikTok’s most well known couples in the last year, with their chemistry attracting fans from around the globe. While there’s no denying their relationship viewed through the public eye has been somewhat rocky, they seem to be stronger than ever now.

Recently, true to his ‘TikTok Jake Paul’ persona, Bryce has been upping the ante on his pranks. In early November Bryce pranked his friends by hiring people to pretend they’d broken in and trashed their house.

But it seems no one is safe from the wrath of Bryce’s pranks as even Addison was designated as the target of his latest one, and it’s safe to say she was left spooked.

Bryce Hall pranks Addison Rae with paparazzi

Bryce explained to his viewers that Addison is not the biggest fan of being followed, saying “so bottom line, Addison hates paparazzi. I wouldn’t say she hates paparazzi but she hates being interviewed, people taking flash pictures, and stuff like that.”

He revealed that her family were in on the prank, and showed footage of them sneaking the fake paparazzi into her gated community. Bryce seemed nervous to pull the prank, saying that he thought “this might be the first prank that actually fails.”

As Addison arrived and the paparazzi charge at alarming speeds towards her, in the background you hear her say “can you get out of the driveway?” As the cameras flashed in her face she squeezed her way into her house, naturally looking incredibly tense.

Eventually she was cornered in the bathroom, and Bryce revealed “you just got pranked. Despite the frightening situation Addison remained in relatively light spirits, covering her face with her hoodie and saying “why didn’t you get my mom to tell me to at least look okay?”

Now Bryce has got a taste for prank content it seems that nobody is safe, and there’s no doubt that he will only go bigger with his next video.