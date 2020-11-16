 Addison Rae stunned by Bryce Hall's fake paparazzi prank - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Addison Rae stunned by Bryce Hall’s fake paparazzi prank

Published: 16/Nov/2020 17:50

by Georgina Smith
Addison running from fake paparazzi next to an image of Bryce Hall talking to the camera
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Share

Addison Rae Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall has pranked fellow TikToker and rumored partner Addison Rae by pretending that a flock of paparazzo had found their way into her gated community, leaving her shocked.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have become one of TikTok’s most well known couples in the last year, with their chemistry attracting fans from around the globe. While there’s no denying their relationship viewed through the public eye has been somewhat rocky, they seem to be stronger than ever now.

Recently, true to his ‘TikTok Jake Paul’ persona, Bryce has been upping the ante on his pranks. In early November Bryce pranked his friends by hiring people to pretend they’d broken in and trashed their house.

Bryce Hall Addison Rae Harley Quinn Joker Halloween
Instagram: addisonraee
Addison and Bryce got the rumors flowing once again at a Halloween party.

But it seems no one is safe from the wrath of Bryce’s pranks as even Addison was designated as the target of his latest one, and it’s safe to say she was left spooked.

Bryce Hall pranks Addison Rae with paparazzi

Bryce explained to his viewers that Addison is not the biggest fan of being followed, saying “so bottom line, Addison hates paparazzi. I wouldn’t say she hates paparazzi but she hates being interviewed, people taking flash pictures, and stuff like that.”

He revealed that her family were in on the prank, and showed footage of them sneaking the fake paparazzi into her gated community. Bryce seemed nervous to pull the prank, saying that he thought “this might be the first prank that actually fails.”

As Addison arrived and the paparazzi charge at alarming speeds towards her, in the background you hear her say “can you get out of the driveway?” As the cameras flashed in her face she squeezed her way into her house, naturally looking incredibly tense.

Eventually she was cornered in the bathroom, and Bryce revealed “you just got pranked. Despite the frightening situation Addison remained in relatively light spirits, covering her face with her hoodie and saying “why didn’t you get my mom to tell me to at least look okay?”

Now Bryce has got a taste for prank content it seems that nobody is safe, and there’s no doubt that he will only go bigger with his next video.

Gaming

YouTuber destroys PS5 and tries to return it to Gamestop

Published: 16/Nov/2020 16:58

by Andrew Highton
youtuber washing ps5 in soap
Mega64

Share

PS5

The launch of the PS5 has proven to be a huge deal over the last few days. But, a YouTuber has already destroyed one and tried to return it to GameStop for a refund in a bizarre video.

The PlayStation 5 is a tough commodity to get a hold of. With pre-orders and demand greatly outweighing the supply, anyone that’s managed to secure a PS5 can consider themselves fortunate. On the flip side, anyone unable to procure one has been left to feel disappointed.

To rub salt into the wound, a popular YouTuber by the name of Mega64 hasn’t handled his PS5 with great care. Boasting over half a million subscribers, Mega64 – real-name Rocco Botte – films himself buying the console with Demon’s Souls, returning home, and letting the entertainment commence.

Destroying a PS5

After purchasing his console from Gamestop, Mega64 returns home with his new purchase – a brand new PS5 Digital Edition. He excitedly sets up the machine and tries to insert Demon’s Souls into the console, the joke being that he’s forgotten it’s a disc-less console.

From there, Rocco fumbles around trying to find a way to insert the disc to no avail. He resorts to drastic measures including applying washing up liquid to the disc and covering the PS5 in mayonnaise. When all else fails, he resorts to tools and proceeds to dismantle the console in a fit of rage.

Now, the video is obviously all supposed to be acting – that is until he tries to return it to Gamestop. He leaves a Gamestop employee completely bemused as the console is saturated in all-manner of liquids and is in literal pieces.

Needless to say, the Gamestop employee is not amused, and won’t refund the purchase. Rocco says he’ll settle for a new Xbox S instead. He does appear to walk off with something, but whether it is indeed the Xbox remains to be seen.

Whilst the comedic element is clearly present here, the sheer waste of the console may upset some people. It’s also not the first time the channel has featured the destruction of a Sony console either.

He was also seen destroying a PSP Go in one of his videos. Again, this was another console that didn’t require physical games as it is a purely digital console.