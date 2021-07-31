Thomas Petrou responds to backlash for roasting Chase Hudson on BFFs

TikTok star Thomas Petrou has responded after some took issue with his comments about Chase Hudson a.k.a. Lil Huddy’s style on the BFFs podcast.

The Hype House is one of the biggest TikTok content houses there is, with some of the most popular stars on the platform teaming up to make content that fans go crazy for.

Thomas Petrou is a founder of the house, along with Chase Hudson a.k.a. Lil Huddy. The group have millions of followers between them across multiple different social media channels, with a hugely dedicated fanbase.

However, some criticized Thomas after he appeared on an episode of the BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, commenting on Chase’s style.

“We roasted the f**k out of Chase when we lived with him for a year and a half. Like I love Chase, but yeah it’s a weird style…I know a lot of people with a weird-ass style,” Thomas said, after Dave said he doesn’t ‘get’ the TikToker’s style.

Topic starts at 51:41

Some didn’t take kindly to the comments, with Lil Huddy’s mom even liking a tweet criticizing them.

After the tweet she liked appeared on tea room TikTokInsiders, Thomas addressed the backlash in a comment underneath the post.

“People are too dramatic,” he wrote, “we lived with 15 people we all roasted each other and Chase would roast all of us too. I’ve helped Chase through everything he’s ever needed and been there for him through his darkest times.

“We’ve been friends for almost 3 years and this is how our friend group joked around. My comment on the podcast wasn’t that deep, I don’t have a sense of style and I think 90% of other people don’t have one either and I’ve already apologized to him privately for my comments.” he went on to say.

The response to his comment was mixed, with some defending him and some maintaining their original criticism. But with Thomas apologizing privately, it’s not clear what Chase’s thoughts on the matter are.