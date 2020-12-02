TikTok star roasted by Detroit Lions for quitting shaved head challenge

TikTok continues to pump out some of the net’s hottest challenges, but one user has gone viral for not keeping up her end of the bargain — even after receiving comments from the Detroit Lions.

TikTok is the net’s most viral video platform for a reason; having pumped out such hits as the ‘Savage’ and ‘Say so’ dances, among other memes, the app has become an online sensation in the past two years.

However, it’s for more than just dancing and lip syncing; some users have begun calling out certain celebrities, sports teams and brands with a unique challenge, with such premises as: “If [X] comments on this post, then I’ll do [Y.]”

For one TikToker, this meant shaving off her entire head of long, blonde hair if the Detroit Lions decided to comment on her video.

Unfortunately for her, they did; as did the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Mariners, all top-tier sports teams with huge fan followings.

Despite getting the attention she’d hoped for, it doesn’t look like the TikToker — going by the username ‘kenzie’ — held up her end of the deal.

In a response video on December 1, Kenzie admitted that she didn’t have the desire to shave her head, and instead decided to shave that of one of her male friends.

“Didn’t think it would blow up and really didn’t wanna have a pixie cut for the next three years,” Kenzie explained in the video’s caption.

Needless to say, she was promptly roasted by the sports teams who had commented on her previous video as well as random onlookers, who made sure to voice their displeasure in the comments section.

“Disappointed but not surprised,” the Tampa Bay Rays said.

“You got all those likes AND got noticed by the Detroit Lions and didn’t even live up to your word,” a commenter wrote. “That’s embarrassing.”

However, the Detroit Lions themselves had a hilarious response, indicating that their “respect” had shifted from Kenzie to the poor soul she’d recruited for her head-shaving mishap.

All in all, it seems that this is a good lesson in keeping your end of a deal — or rather, being a bit more realistic about what you’re willing to do for views.