TikTok star roasted by Detroit Lions for quitting shaved head challenge

Published: 2/Dec/2020 20:53 Updated: 2/Dec/2020 21:05

by Virginia Glaze
TikTok continues to pump out some of the net’s hottest challenges, but one user has gone viral for not keeping up her end of the bargain — even after receiving comments from the Detroit Lions.

TikTok is the net’s most viral video platform for a reason; having pumped out such hits as the ‘Savage’ and ‘Say so’ dances, among other memes, the app has become an online sensation in the past two years.

However, it’s for more than just dancing and lip syncing; some users have begun calling out certain celebrities, sports teams and brands with a unique challenge, with such premises as: “If [X] comments on this post, then I’ll do [Y.]”

For one TikToker, this meant shaving off her entire head of long, blonde hair if the Detroit Lions decided to comment on her video.

Unfortunately for her, they did; as did the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Mariners, all top-tier sports teams with huge fan followings.

Despite getting the attention she’d hoped for, it doesn’t look like the TikToker — going by the username ‘kenzie’ — held up her end of the deal.

In a response video on December 1, Kenzie admitted that she didn’t have the desire to shave her head, and instead decided to shave that of one of her male friends.

“Didn’t think it would blow up and really didn’t wanna have a pixie cut for the next three years,” Kenzie explained in the video’s caption.

Needless to say, she was promptly roasted by the sports teams who had commented on her previous video as well as random onlookers, who made sure to voice their displeasure in the comments section.

“Disappointed but not surprised,” the Tampa Bay Rays said.

“You got all those likes AND got noticed by the Detroit Lions and didn’t even live up to your word,” a commenter wrote. “That’s embarrassing.”

However, the Detroit Lions themselves had a hilarious response, indicating that their “respect” had shifted from Kenzie to the poor soul she’d recruited for her head-shaving mishap.

All in all, it seems that this is a good lesson in keeping your end of a deal — or rather, being a bit more realistic about what you’re willing to do for views.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.