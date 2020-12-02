Logan Paul wants to fight NHL pro Evander Kane after challenging Jake

YouTube sensation Logan Paul responded to a boxing challenge NHL pro Evander Kane issued to his brother, Jake, during the Impaulsive podcast.

Right after Jake scored a stunning knockout on former basketball player Nate Robinson, the San Jose Sharks left-winger sent a challenge Paul’s way, claiming he’s easy, get ‘wrecked.’

Now, one of the Paul brothers has seemingly accepted the challenge, but it wasn’t the one who Kane was expecting.

“San Jose Sharks? What is that exactly? Some sort of fish or aquatic animal who lives in San Jose?” Logan joked and read Kane’s original tweet. (Segment begins at 33:28)

“Put him on a list,” he remarked. “Does Jake Paul vs Evander Kane, is that a headline fight? How many buys does that get?”

While Jake’s last fight was on the undercard for Mike Tyson’s boxing return against Roy Jones JR, some could argue that Paul stole the show with his huge knockout that went viral on social media. It’s unclear if Kane would have the same star power as Robinson.

The podcast members agreed that the fight wouldn’t exactly be worthy of a headliner, but Logan Paul had an idea.

“Or does he just do it because he will get another fantastic f**king knockout? Is he even active?” Logan asked, inquiring about if Kane was still playing in the NHL. “Okay, so when is he going to train boxing? We’ll go through it again. I’ll put a quarter-million down this time.”

With Logan Paul down to step into the ring against Kane, all that was needed was a response by the forward, who wasted no time in accepting the invitation.

In a short eight-second video tweet, the Sharks player accepted the challenge quite confidently.

“Logan Paul, I’ll take the mop off your head and wipe the floor with you,” he said and proceeded to tag the YouTuber in the reply.

It’s unclear when or if this fight actually goes down, especially with Kane being active in the NHL, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens. The NHL season is set to begin on January 1 at the earliest, but hopefully, the two can arrange for a fight in the following off-season.