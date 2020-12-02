Logo
Logan Paul wants to fight NHL pro Evander Kane after challenging Jake

Published: 2/Dec/2020 17:20

by Michael Gwilliam
YouTube sensation Logan Paul responded to a boxing challenge NHL pro Evander Kane issued to his brother, Jake, during the Impaulsive podcast.

Right after Jake scored a stunning knockout on former basketball player Nate Robinson, the San Jose Sharks left-winger sent a challenge Paul’s way, claiming he’s easy, get ‘wrecked.’

Now, one of the Paul brothers has seemingly accepted the challenge, but it wasn’t the one who Kane was expecting.

“San Jose Sharks? What is that exactly? Some sort of fish or aquatic animal who lives in San Jose?” Logan joked and read Kane’s original tweet. (Segment begins at 33:28)

 

“Put him on a list,” he remarked. “Does Jake Paul vs Evander Kane, is that a headline fight? How many buys does that get?”

While Jake’s last fight was on the undercard for Mike Tyson’s boxing return against Roy Jones JR, some could argue that Paul stole the show with his huge knockout that went viral on social media. It’s unclear if Kane would have the same star power as Robinson.

The podcast members agreed that the fight wouldn’t exactly be worthy of a headliner, but Logan Paul had an idea.

“Or does he just do it because he will get another fantastic f**king knockout? Is he even active?” Logan asked, inquiring about if Kane was still playing in the NHL. “Okay, so when is he going to train boxing? We’ll go through it again. I’ll put a quarter-million down this time.”

With Logan Paul down to step into the ring against Kane, all that was needed was a response by the forward, who wasted no time in accepting the invitation.

In a short eight-second video tweet, the Sharks player accepted the challenge quite confidently.

“Logan Paul, I’ll take the mop off your head and wipe the floor with you,” he said and proceeded to tag the YouTuber in the reply.

It’s unclear when or if this fight actually goes down, especially with Kane being active in the NHL, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens. The NHL season is set to begin on January 1 at the earliest, but hopefully, the two can arrange for a fight in the following off-season.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.