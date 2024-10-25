College football fan with viral hairdo asks Matthew McConaughey to cut it off for charity

After going viral because of his hairdo, a Texas Longhorns fan has challenged actor Matthew McConaughey to chop it all off in honor of cancer awareness.

Texas Longhorns fan Grant Walther instantly went viral for his unique hairdo after cameras spotted him in the stands during a college football game on Saturday, October 19.

Though Walther looked defeated by the Longhorns losing against the Georgia Bulldogs, he’s been everything but that since becoming a viral sensation.

Article continues after ad

His unique hairdo has been compared to several different influences like Conway Twitty, Jay Leno, Buddy Garrity, Magnus Carlson, and Princess Diana.

Despite not spending a lot of time on social media, by the end of the Longhorns game, Walther’s friends made him aware that people all over the internet were talking about his hair.

Now, the football fan is looking to use his internet fame for something much bigger than millions of views. Knowing that actor Matthew McConaughey is a big Texas Longhorns fan, Walther called him out, challenging the actor to cut his hair for charity.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I know Matthew McConaughey was cutting players’ hair,” Walther said. “Maybe he can cut mine on the field and raise some money for cancer awareness. My grandmother just recently got diagnosed with breast cancer and then beat it. This is the perfect platform for me to advocate for the things I care most about.”

“I love the idea of turning this into some sort of charity opportunity… giving has always been a pretty essential part of who I am. When you’re given an opportunity like this, the best thing you can do is pass that forward to others.”

Article continues after ad

Walther even said he wants to be a guest on Haliey Welch’s ‘Talk Tuah’ podcast. “That would be a life goal I could check off my bucket list frankly. I’m more than happy to embrace it as long as people care to hear from me,” he said.

Though the viral star has plans to use his stardom for the better, he hasn’t revealed if McConaughey or Welch have reached out to him.

Article continues after ad