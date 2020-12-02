Logo
Charli D’Amelio invests in $50 million banking service for teens

Published: 2/Dec/2020 19:00

by Virginia Glaze
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio / Press, Step.com

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok’s most-followed content creator, Charli D’Amelio, has invested in her very first startup, and it’s a $50 million mobile banking service specifically aimed at teenagers.

In true D’Amelio fashion, Charli has decided to invest in her first company, Step, along with a slew of other celebrity investors.

What is Step?

Step is a mobile banking service directed toward teenagers aged 13-19, which announced this morning that it has raised over $50 million during its Series B funding stage.

Step has grown to over 500,000 users in two months after its official launch, and features a variety of elements seen in apps like Venmo and PayPal, allowing users to send money to friends via peer-to-peer technology.

 

The service also offers its teen customer-base FDIC-insured bank accounts without any fees, easing their foray into the financial world. Step even gives users a Visa card that allows them to establish credit prior to turning 18.

Charli D’Amelio on her Step investment

As for Charli D’Amelio, she seems to be quite jazzed about the bank’s entire concept, having risen to prominence in the mobile world before turning 16 this year.

“As a Step partner and customer, I’ve been able to see firsthand how easy Step makes it to manage your money while providing the educational resources that today’s teens need but have largely been unable to find—myself included,” D’Amelio stated.

 

“I’m excited to be able to use my platform to help close this gap and have made a direct investment in Step to help them develop even more useful products.”

Charli isn’t the only big name putting some stock into Step; A-list celebs like Will Smith, the Chainsmokers, and Justin Timberlake are also investing in the bank, making for a truly star-studded affair for the emerging company.

Step is planning to partner with even more celebrities and influencers in the future, and hopes to help its teenaged customer-base with everything from student loans to building credit in the long-term.

Step aims to help teenagers ease into the confusing financial world.

“Student loans are a big thing. Being able to extend credit to these folks. Being able to offer new products and services so they’re not paying these outrageous, predatory banking fees and high interest credit cards,” Step CEO MacDonald said of the service.

It looks like Charli is making big waves with this major investment, and all eyes are peeled to see if her 101 million TikTok followers will hop onto the Step trend, too.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.