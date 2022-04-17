Viral TikTok of group performing religious music on flight has internet split

A TikTok video of a group performing Christian music on a flight has gone viral across multiple social media platforms, with viewers divided over the clip.

In April, TikTok user Jack Jensz Jr, who describes himself as a “Preacher of the Gospel,” uploaded a video of a group of people singing Christian music on a flight, accompanied by one individual on a guitar. “Worshipping Jesus 30,000 feet in the air!” he wrote in the caption.

In the video description, he also wrote: “We are taking this flight over for Jesus!”

The clip went on to get over 190,000 views on TikTok, and it was even re-uploaded to other social media platforms like Twitter where it got over 3.7 million views.

However, the video ended up receiving a significant amount of backlash from internet users, who opposed the group’s decision to sing religious music on the flight.

“Seems more like hell than heaven,” one TikTok with over 12,000 likes read, another saying, “And who’s pushing whose lifestyle on to people?”

Over on Twitter, one viewer explained: “I think it’s awesome to see the Lord praised and worshipped at all times, in all places. To me, this is amazing and wonderful. I do fear this may not be a perfect way of spreading the Gospel to those that want a quiet & peaceful flight… hard to find a balance there.”

I think it's awesome to see the Lord praised and worshipped at all times, in all places. To me, this is amazing and wonderful. I do fear this may not be a perfect way of spreading the Gospel to those that want a quiet & peaceful flight… hard to find a balance there. 😂 — Chris Ramirez (@CRamirezCalif) April 16, 2022

Others raised the issue of potential double standards, with one Twitter user writing: “If he was worshiping Allah at 30,000 feet in the air he’d be on a No Fly List.”

If he was worshiping Allah at 30,000 feet in the air he’d be on a No Fly List. — Casper Fox (@CasperFox) April 16, 2022

The video continues to garner millions of views as it spreads across social media, sparking controversy.