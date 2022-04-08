Viral TikTok shows woman raging in Denny’s after leaving dog in hot car

A video of a woman lashing out at people in a Denny’s criticizing her for allegedly leaving her dogs in a hot car is going viral on TikTok, with users calling out the customer for her behavior.

When someone captures a crazy incident on camera, often the first place they go to share it with the world these days is TikTok.

The app has seen its fair share of viral ‘Karen’ videos, appearing everywhere from Victoria’s Secret to the gym, and the clips often tend to generate outrage among viewers.

On March 29, TikTok user highhan uploaded a 15-second-clip of a woman shouting in what appears to be a Dennys, with the caption claiming: “This lady had dogs in her hot car and some girl tried to tell her to not do that.”

“Go away, you f**king idiots,” she said. “God damn liberal idiots today. Sick of these f**king young people. God damn young people. That’s what’s wrong with this world.”

In a reply to one of the comments, the original poster went on to write: “The lady was literally telling the girl she was a veterinarian and she knows what she’s doing. I was [like] ma’am obviously not.”

The clip quickly garnered a lot of attention on the app, with viewers flooding the comment sections with their thoughts on the altercation.

“Has nothing to do with being liberal or republican,” one comment with over 6000 likes read. “You just don’t leave dogs in a hot car. Even if the window is cracked.”

“Not a grown woman throwing a fit at Denny’s for mistreating her own dogs,” wrote another.

At the time of writing, the video has over 2 million views and 125,000 likes, as it continues to do the rounds on TikTok.