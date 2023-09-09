DoorDash driver shoots his shot with customer after delivering her food

A customer left TikTok viewers divided after revealing that her DoorDash driver hit on her shortly after delivering her order.

In a viral clip with 1.1 million views, content creator Cuhrin (nirhuc) said her DoorDasher tried to to shoot his shot with her after making a delivery.

“I just wanted my burrito,” the unimpressed customer wrote over the video, as she filmed herself eating some pieces of bacon while looking into the camera.

Cuhrin then showed a message she received from the DoorDash driver through the app, in which he asked “Are you single?” along with another text that read, “You are so fine.”

The TikToker wondered how it was possible for the delivery driver to message her after delivering her food, writing in the caption, “Bc absolutely not…. How can they still contact you AFTER they’ve completed your order???”

TikTok users in the comments condemned the Dasher’s actions and were frustrated on Cuhrin’s behalf. “There is a time and place and THIS ain’t it,” one person wrote.

“This is even scarier knowing they have your address,” another said. “This is exactly why I change my name and don’t open the door!” a third commented.

Others shared the inappropriate messages they personally received from their delivery drivers. “Bro a DoorDasher had texted me that he wasn’t even mad I didn’t’ tip because I was fine,” one said.

“Had a driver tell me he’d gladly be my child’s stepfather any day. Like these people have no morals,” another wrote. “I had a Go Puff driver invite himself back to my apartment. I instantly reported him! That was so scary he didn’t even want to give my ID back,” someone else shared.

This is just the latest DoorDash fiasco to go viral on TikTok, after a driver faced backlash for eating a non-tipping customer’s food.