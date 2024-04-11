Starbucks barista chases customer to car after she complains about order

A Starbucks customer made a TikTok showing the horrifying experience she had with an outraged barista over a single drink.

TikToker @thisisverucasalt posted a viral video that currently has over two million views depicting an experience she had while waiting for her mobile order for ten minutes at a Starbucks in Long Island.

The customer claims that she had been “trying to kill these baristas with kindness. So polite I wasn’t gonna say anything.” According to the video, she started recording because she heard her barista whisper to another barista that she was going to spit in her drink because she “asked so nicely for it unsweetened.”

The situation escalates when the customer records the barista saying, “I placed an order ten minutes ago and this monster is screaming at me.” In a shocking response, the barista furiously throws a drink on the floor in front of the customer and the rest of the people in the store and yells, “You wh*re, get the f*ck out!”

The video becomes even more chaotic when the customer runs out of the store into her car, with the barista chasing behind her, while both shout, “F*ck you, b*tch!” at each other.

The video states that, “At the end you can see me running for my life as she chases me to my car and tries to break in but I locked it just in time.”

The customer currently has comments turned off on her TikTok, but has made a video in response to “thousands of people” who are accusing her of editing the video to cut out sections where she instigates a fight. She states she categorically did not do this and only edited out sections where the barista was swearing at her because TikTok kept taking the video down.

This terrifying experience clearly frightened the customer, and she stated that the barista knew she was being recorded but “decided to have an exorcism at her job.”

The TikTok jokes that the barista looks similar to Danielle Bregoli (or Bhad Bhabie), who went viral for her equally aggressive interview with Dr. Phil in 2016 where she shouts, “Catch me outside, how ’bout that?” Although the videos may have the same vibe, it’s clear that it’s not Bregoli in the video.