Woman pulls into Hardee’s drive-thru to avoid cops in viral video

A woman went viral on TikTok after recording herself pulling into a Hardee’s drive-thru to avoid any interaction with the police.

In a 20-second clip with 5.8 million views, content creator kyawock recorded herself in the drive-thru at Hardee’s. “When the police get behind you,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

An employee then proceeded to ask her what she’d like to order. However, the driver confessed that she didn’t pull over because she’s hungry. “I ain’t really trying to order,” she said. “The police had got behind me, I had to turn off.”

“Oh my God, you’re all right,” the fast-food worker replied, assuring the woman. “Do you want a water? Come up to my window.”

The TikToker responded with a “Yeah” and bursted into laughter, as the Hardee’s employee told her to “come on around,” offering to help her out.

TikTok reacts to Hardee’s worker helping woman avoid cops

TikTok users in the comments were in hysterics over the situation, and some shared similar stories of strangers coming to their aid when cops were around.

“I’ve done this before, pulled into someone’s drive way, they came out right as I was and I quickly explained and he just went along with it,” one person wrote. “Same thing happened to me but with Taco Bell. Guy was nice enough to give me a soda at the window,” another shared.

Others praised the employee for being willing to play along with the TikToker. “She understood the assignment fr,” one commented. “Oh she SOLID for that assist!” another said. “Give the drive thru lady a raise for outstanding customer service,” a third quipped.

Even Hardee’s official TikTok account chimed in, commenting, “THIS MADE US LOL!”

