Woman goes viral with “unbearable” video of bear trapped in her car

A woman on TikTok has gone viral with an “unbearable” video showing that a bear was trapped inside of her car, demolishing the interior in the process.

With millions of videos uploaded to TikTok every day, there’s no telling what might show up on your For You Page.

We’ve seen campers woken up by wild animals trying to bite through their tent and even DoorDash drivers slashing tires on their customer’s cars recently.

Article continues after ad

Alejandra_n_h on TikTok is the latest user with a viral video, with her latest showing a bear demolishing the inside of her car.

TikToker finds bear trapped inside of her car

Uploaded on July 19, 2023, Alejandra’s video has been viewed almost three million times.

“When a bear gets stuck in your car in Tahoe and completely destroys your interior,” the clip reads.

Just seconds into the video, you can see that a bear had accidentally trapped itself in her car and was eating away at the door panels in an attempt to get out. Luckily she was able to call the police who had the tools to safely open a door without getting too close to the wild animal.

Article continues after ad

As the video went viral, users on TikTok were quick to share their thoughts about the situation in the comments.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“That must have been unbearable to watch,” one user replied.

Another said: “When I was a child I left a half sucked jolly rancher in the car and a bear broke in and destroyed the inside.”

“Omg!!! How did the bear get in? Was the door open? Did he somehow open it? I have so many questions! Ahhh I’m so sorry,” a third viewer commented.

Article continues after ad

In a follow-up video, Alejandra revealed that insurance will be taking care of the damage done by the bear and has provided her with a rental to use while it’s in the shop.

Luckily, nobody got hurt in the incident, which she says was caused by a single Starbucks sandwich wrapper.