TikTok’s ‘Gym Karen’ goes viral: Lissettepma’s gym video gets roasted by users

A new viral post has swept over TikTok with user lissettepma having her gym workout interrupted by passers-by. Yet, users aren’t fully on her side.

TikTok may have started out as a home for some of the internet’s most artistic and musically gifted creators, but it has become so much more than that over the last few years.

Now, the video-sharing app resembles Vine when that was in its heyday, home to skits, daily trends, and a whole lot more, with plenty of interests having their own side of ‘Tok’ on the app.

Showing off Gym workouts on ‘FitTok’ is an everyday thing for health and fitness creators, however, it doesn’t always go to plan.

Lissettepma’s gym ‘karen’ TikTok

As user lissettepma showed, sometimes, people just don’t care if you’re filming in the gym – they want to get their workouts in as well.

In her August 12 post, the TikToker complained about gym-goers walking across her camera lens and getting in the way of her filming her own workout.

Naturally, the post blew up in the days after, but not for the reasons the TikToker may have wanted. With over two million views and thousands of comments, the tables were quickly flipped on lissettepma as viewers questioned why she would complain about what happened.

TikTok comments blast gym ‘Karen’

Many viewers pointed out that, while the gym-goers may have been briefly inconveniencing her, it is a public gym, so they can sort of do whatever they want.

“Another person who thinks everything revolves around them,” said one commenter. “The worst part is she posted this video in good faith thinking people would agree with her. A true Karen,” added another.

Others asked if she had requested permission from people around her to film as well, pointing out that, maybe, they didn’t want to be on camera.

The TikToker ultimately defended herself saying it’s “normal” to film at the gym, given she wants to watch it back and track her progress. Her issues lay with how she “isolated” herself but people still chose to walk across her camera.

“Normally, I don’t care if people walk across when I know it’s in a crowd. I understand what you guys are saying, but I did isolate myself,” she added.

Though, as the comments show, people haven’t quite taken her side and the post has gone viral for the wrong reasons.