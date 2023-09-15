McDonald’s employee goes viral as man tries to “trauma dump” before ordering

A TikToker has gone viral after trying to “trauma dump” during his McDonald’s order, only for the drive-thru employee to completely shut him down.

TikTok may have started out life as the go-to platform for creatives to share their art, music, and other works, but it has become so much bigger over the last few years. It’s now a social media platform for pretty much any type of video you can think of.

That, naturally, means viral videos too. These have always had a place on the internet, whether it be pranks, inspiring moments of charity, or someone taking a fall and everyone else laughing at them.

Well, one of the latest videos to go viral on TikTok comes in the form of harry866 trying to “trauma dump” while driving through the McDonald’s drive-thru, only for the employee to not want to hear any of it.

McDonald’s worker completely shuts down “trauma dump” at drive-thru

The TikToker’s clip has racked up over 1 million views since being posted on September 5th as viewers were left astounded by the employee’s reaction.

In the short video, Harry approached the McDonald’s drive-thru speaker and immediately tried to inform the employee about his relationship going sour. “So, I just got cheated on and I’m really upset about it,” he said.

However, the employee quickly clapped back. “You want to order something, yes or no? Ok, I don’t care about your life,” she fired back.

Viewers, naturally, found her response hilarious and revealed what they would have done in her position. “She interrupted you twice that’s crazy,” said one. “I’m so nosey I would’ve let him finish his story,” added another. “She went straight to the point “Boy… I don’t get paid enough for this… what you want!?” another commented.

The TikToker was left impressed himself, saying that the McDonald’s worker had “slayed” with her snappy response.

So, it should be a waning to anyone thinking about trying the same thing. Just order your meals.