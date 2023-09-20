Woman mortified after barking at McDonalds employee in huge mix-up

A woman was left mortified after a mistake at McDonalds saw her barking at an employee as she tried to complete her order, and it’s gone somewhat viral.

TikTok has become a staple in the daily rotation of social media platforms for many users, with plenty using it as a way to document the daily goings on in their lives.

Plenty of these videos go viral because viewers are impressed by something that happened and other times because they’re pretty confused by the whole thing. Just look at the Roman Empire trend that’s sweeping across TikTok at the minute, many users are confused if it’s real or a set-up.

However, in the case of TikToker Jcollins1481, she’s gone viral for a pretty mortifying reason as a mistake at McDonalds saw her barking at an employee. That’s right, barking.

Woman barks at McDonalds employee after simple mistake

Now, if you’ve not seen the video of her embarrassing moment, then you’re in for a bit of a ride. Jcollins1481 posted it back in mid-Setpember and, as of writing, it’s picked over 300,000 views.

In the short clip, the TikToker recounts how, while she was out shopping, she decided to head over to McDonalds and place an order. “I order my f*cking meal, I pay, go to pick it up, and the women goes ‘can you bark?’” she said

“I was like what, can I bark? So I stare at her and she’s like ‘can you please just bark?’ So, I go ‘ruff’ and then another woman comes over and goes ‘can you park in number one?’ Park! Not f*cking bark!”

She eventually saw the funny side of things, saying she was “still recovering” from it, and so did many of the viewers. “I would never go back there,” said one. “No, why did you comply so quickly,” asked another. “I’m just glad you didn’t actually go to a full bark,” another added.

The TikToker agreed with some comments that she wouldn’t be going back there in the future. That would be a pretty ruff experience, after all.