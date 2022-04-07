Does TikTok’s viral coffee lemon weight loss drink actually work?

Some TikTok users are claiming that a mixture of black coffee and lemon juice will help people to lose weight, however, experts are calling the drink trend “nonsense.”

TikTok is becoming one of the best places to find recipes for both food and drink online, with a huge backlog of viral videos just a search away.

There have been plenty of drinks to go viral on the app, such as Dalgona Coffee, as well as the bizarre orange juice and coffee mix that some claimed was surprisingly good.

Another coffee concoction that has done the rounds on TikTok is the coffee lemon drink, which some users have claimed will help people to lose weight.

People have claimed you can get a “flat tummy” by putting lemon juice in black coffee and then drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning, with some even boasting how much weight they’ve lost since using the method.

Many of the videos including the recipe have garnered millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes.

However, for obvious reasons, many are not convinced by the recipe, including exercise physiologist and sports nutritionist Dr. Mayur Ranchordas, who told The Sun in 2021 that the trend is “nonsense.”

“It’s the biggest load of nonsense,” he said. “From a scientific perspective, there are no foods that can burn fat, that’s just not possible. These are just marketing videos to sell products. There is no evidence that if you carried on your lifestyle and drank this drink, you would lose weight.”

Regarding weight loss trends on TikTok, he also said: “If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

Thanks to the laws of thermodynamics, the only way to lose weight is to burn more calories than you consume, which can be done by either consuming fewer calories or through exercise. Most effective is a combination of both.

While some have claimed they’ve seen results from the trend, this is impossible, and likely any results achieved were due to other factors. Others have confirmed in the comment sections of videos about it that despite trying it for days or even weeks, they haven’t seen any change.