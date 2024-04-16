DoorDash responds after woman’s embarrassing delivery photo goes viral

A woman shared an embarrassing photo that her DoorDash delivery driver took of her, and viewers can’t stop laughing.

TikToker Amelia shared the recent and embarrassing photo a DoorDash delivery driver took of her upon their delivery.

Since posting, Amelia has received 6.9m views and counting. In the photo, it looks as if Amelia isn’t wearing pants, and she also noted in her comments that she was “so scared” and that she grew “three chins.”

After taking the photo, Amelia recalled that the driver scurried away, giggling while giving her the thumbs up.

While some viewers questioned whether the DoorDash driver had previously caught people in awkward moments, many others expressed how funny they thought the photo was.

“I would genuinely frame this and show everybody who came to my door, that’s hilarious,” wrote one viewer.

“I just cackled so loudly! That’s making photo of the quarter,” said another. Amelia then responded by saying she thought “he knew what he was doing.”

DoorDash even responded to Amelia, saying, “He put the dash in dashing.” To which she responded, “He was too quick with it.”

Amelia also explained in a text overlay to her viral TikTok that she tried to “dodge” the photo, as she was in a “panic” to not be included in it.