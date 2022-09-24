Viral TikTok compares Adam Levine to Chipotle bag: “They could be twins”

A TikToker went viral after comparing Adam Levine’s bare upper body to a Chipotle bag, leaving viewers in hysterics.

The Maroon 5 frontman has been trending for several days now after model Sumner Stroh alleged that he had an affair with her. He has since denied the claim that he cheated with her, although he admitted that he “crossed the line.” Adam and his wife are currently expecting their third child together.

Now, however, the singer is trending for a completely different reason, after TikToker Louis Levanti compared his full body of tattoos to a Chipotle bag in a viral video.

“We’re all talking about how Adam Levine cheated on his pregnant wife,” he began, “but what I think we need to be talking about is how someone DM’ed me telling me that Adam Levine looks like a Chipotle bag.”

Louis then proceeded to show a side-by-side comparison, with a photo of a topless Adam Levine covered in tattoos, next to a photo of a Chipotle bag covered with doodles.

“I’ve never heard nor seen anything more accurate. They could be twins” the TikToker said in the video, which has amassed over 3.1 million views.

TikTok users react to Adam Levine and Chipotle bag comparison

Many TikTok users agreed with the comparison, although most claim to prefer the Chipotle bag over the singer.

“In the words of the great Pam Beesly ‘It’s the same picture,'” one user joked.

“And yet the Chipotle bag is more preferable,” a second user commented. “I like the sound of a chipotle bag better,” agreed another.

“I’d be much happier to see a Chipotle bag in front of my house than Adam Levine,” a fourth user wrote.

“The only difference between the 2 is the Chipotle bag is useful,” someone else quipped.

This isn’t the first time the comparison’s been made on social media. As some users pointed out, Adam Levine-Chipotle bag memes were trending in 2019 as well, when fans wondered why the singer’s naked torso looked like a Chipotle bag.