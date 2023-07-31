Viral NPC TikToker Pinkydoll teases new single: Ice Cream So Good

TikToker and OnlyFans star Pinkydoll started the viral trend of NPC live streams but is now revealing a new venture into the music industry. Teasing her first single, Pinkydoll has released a short snippet of the song based on her most famous catchphrase: “Ice cream so good”.

Fedha Sinon, who goes by ‘Pinkydoll’ online, took the world by storm after starting the bizarre trend of NPC live streams. Acting like a ‘non-player character’ from a video game, she repeats catchphrases in return for gifts — and racks in some big dough from it.

But Pinkydoll has had her eyes set on new opportunities, recently announcing that she had received an offer from Hollywood.

“Ya girl, Pinkydoll, is working on a big project,” the content creator teased.

Now fans have their first insight into what to expect with a new single announced. And it’s iconically named after Pinkydoll’s most well-known catchphrase: Ice Cream So Good.

Not only that, but Pinkydoll revealed she would be working on a collaboration with Fashion Nova, promising her fans it was “just the beginning” with much more to come.

“I told you, your girl Pinkydoll is here to stay… forever,” she said. “Remember when I say that: forever. And I mean it.”

Alongside her Fashion Nova announcement, Pinkydoll also shared a snippet of her new single, later posting a separate TikTok dedicated to teasing the song.

Only six seconds long, the teaser for the song is comprised of her most famous catchphrases.

Included are: “Ice cream so good” (of course), “Yes, yes, yes”, “Thank you doll”, and — in honor of her new collab — “Fashion Nova”.

It has yet to be revealed when the whole song will be released, with Pinkydoll only promising that it is “coming soon”.

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.