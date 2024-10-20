Bizarre black squid ink frozen yogurt launched in honor of Squid Game

American frozen dessert brand 16 Handles has launched a Squid Ink Black Matcha frozen yogurt, inspired by Squid Game.

16 Handles is getting in on the games with the release of its Squid Ink Black Matcha frozen yogurt flavor, which will coincide with Squid Game‘s Season 2 premiere later this year. This limited-time offer features a ‘tug of war’ between sweet matcha flavors and a striking black treat.

The jet-black dessert launched in all stores on October 16, perfectly time for the Halloween season, as the flavor instantly turns your tongue black while you indulge. This unique frozen yogurt includes a dark matcha flavor that offers a bold taste experience.

To celebrate the dark twist of a new flavor, 16 Handles is offering guests the chance to participate in various challenges for prize money and rewards. Fortunately, they won’t have to engage in any death-defying games like the characters on the popular show.

As shown on 16 Handle’s Instagram page, these are the challenges:

Black Tongue Challenge: Visit a 16 Handles location and try the Squid Ink Black Matcha Frozen Yogurt. Take a selfie using the Squid Ink Instagram Filter and tag @16Handles in your story. All entries will receive 10 points on the 16 Handles app and be entered for a chance to win a $250 Visa Gift Card. Entries accepted 10/16 to 10/31.

Dalgona Cookie Challenge : Record a selfie video using the 16 Handles Dalgona Cookie Challenge Filter and find out what special cookie you're matched with. Tag @16Handles in your story and let your followers know if the match was right! All entries will receive 10 points on the 16 Handles app and entered for a chance to win a $250 Visa Gift Card. Entries accepted 10/25 to 10/29.

: Record a selfie video using the 16 Handles Dalgona Cookie Challenge Filter and find out what special cookie you’re matched with. Tag @16Handles in your story and let your followers know if the match was right! All entries will receive 10 points on the 16 Handles app and entered for a chance to win a $250 Visa Gift Card. Entries accepted 10/25 to 10/29. Tug Of War Showdown: Users can vote for their favorite flavor and toppings in a froyo tug-of-war on the @16Handles Instagram story. Each day from 10/22 to 10/31, the brand will feature a poll, and any votes in the winning choice will earn points, which go toward cash discounts in the 16 Handles app.

“With the Squid Game franchise becoming such a phenomenon, and so much excitement around the new season and experience, we couldn’t help but have some fun,” said Neil Hershman, CEO of 16 Handles. “The traditional matcha flavor in our new jet-black color is as iconic as the show.”

This new froyo flavor follows the popular dessert brand’s release of a quirky French fry-flavored yogurt in June.