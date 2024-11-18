Trolli’s flexible frozen Gummi Pops are leaving TikTok totally baffled

Trolli just released a new frozen popsicle, but customers are perplexed by its ability to wobble from side to side.

Trolli’s new Gummi Pop has gone viral after its release to stores this November. The treat is essentially a frozen gummy worm on a stick. What makes it interesting, though, is the popsicle’s ability to wobble and bend from side to side.

Typically, a frozen item doesn’t have the capability to move in different directions when shaken. However, Trolli’s recipe was fit for success, as interested customers said they would be running to the store to try the intriguing Gummi Pop.

Instagram: markie_devo Despite their interesting flexibility, customers said Trolli’s new Gummi Pops are worth buying.

After their release, popular foodie ‘snackolater’ took to TikTok to share his review of Trolli’s new Gummi Pop.

“Oh, that’s weird. This is frozen, look at that!” he said as he shook the frozen popsicle from side to side. “That is the weirdest thing… these are actually really incredible,” he added.

As for the flavor, the foodie said they were a “little bit sour” like a Trolli gummy worm. “I love it,” he said.

As seen in his TikTok, the Gummi Pop features a base flavor that doesn’t move and a second flavor on top that tilts to the side as it’s held upright.

Viewers of snackolater’s TikTok were just as shocked as he was that the Trolli popsicle could move like a gummy worm.

“Nah, that looks insane,” wrote one. “Interesting,” added another.

TikToker ‘ems.eats’ also shared her opinion on the bewildering frozen gummy popsicle.

“It has the texture of a gummy on top. How did they do this? I’m bending the popsicle and it’s not breaking,” the perplexed foodie said.

“I feel like I’m actually eating a gummy worm in popsicle form,” she added.

One box of Trolli’s Gummi Pops comes with 10 individual popsicles. The available flavors are cherry lemon and grape strawberry.

