Myth hits back at Ninja for slamming his viewership after moving to YouTube

Internet star Myth has hit back at Ninja for comments he made during a stream with TimTheTatman and Cloakzy about Myth’s viewership after his move to YouTube.

Just a few years ago, Myth skyrocketed in popularity thanks to his skills in Fortnite alongside former Twitch stars Hamlinz and Daequan.

He’s since switched to more varied content and signed an exclusive contract with YouTube Gaming in July 2022.

During a stream with TimTheTatman and Cloakzy, Ninja slammed Myth’s viewership since his move to YouTube, and Myth was quick to hit back at the comment.

In a now-viral clip where Ninja was reportedly under the influence, the internet star was going off on FaZe Ronaldo’s viewership when he slid a comment in about Myth following his move to YouTube.

“Like Myth, he went to YouTube, and what happened? That’s you right now,” Ninja said before Tim stopped him from continuing.

Myth quickly hit back in a quote retweet of the clip on his Twitter page.

“It’s crazy having someone that experienced such massive up and downs in their career and knows exactly what it does to you mentally to be shitting on others that aren’t as ‘successful’ as he is,” he commented.

Myth continued his thoughts in a reply to someone mentioning that Ninja was drunk: “Being drunk while saying or doing things doesn’t excuse your actions.

“He’s allowed to learn from this, and I can still call out his bs.”

Ninja has yet to respond to Myths comments, but we’ll update you if he does. The streaming mogul sparked a bit of backlash from FaZe Ronaldo as well, who called Ninja a “little b*tch.”