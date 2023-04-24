Hasan accidentally adopts “the most expensive dog breed in the world”

On a recent stream, popular left-wing political streamer Hasan realized that he’s accidentally adopted one of the most expensive dog breeds in the world.

Hasanabi is easily one of the most popular streamers on the Twitch platform. The left-leaning political streamer has seen surges in popularity through his content which sees him commentate on the American political landscape.

Hasan started out his career on Twitch in 2018, after working and hosting several series for The Young Turks. Since that time, he’s crafted a community and seen plenty of viewership, enough so that he was nominated for awards during the 2023 Streamer Awards.

Article continues after ad

The streamer is mostly known for his political content, with his streams of the 2020 presidential debate and co-streams with representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seeing masses flock to his channel.

Hasan adopts one of the most expensive dog breeds in the world

One of Hasan’s most recent endeavors has resulted in him adopting a puppy, what he believes is a Tibetan Mastiff Kaya. Whilst watching and learning more about his new fluffy friend, Hasan realized that Kaya may be one of the most expensive dogs out there.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Watching a video based on the breed of Kaya, Hasan hears that her breed may be one of the more expensive ones. “Tibetan Mastiffs are amongst one of the most incredibly guardian breeds on the planet… it’s easy to understand why they are the most expensive dog breed in the world.”

Article continues after ad

Hasan’s reaction to this news was two words. “Uh oh.” The streamer went on to explain why this information could be potentially bad.

“They’re f***ing expensive, well guess what. New cancellation unlocked, I just realized. Motherf***ers will be like, ‘yeah I know you got this dog from someone else who couldn’t take care of her cause she’s a massive f***ing dog. And I know she’s mixed, but I don’t really care about any of that’. This is the gucci shirt of dogs, is what people will say.”

Article continues after ad

Kaya’s breed is yet to be fully known, with Hasan believing she is a Tibetan Mastiff mix at the moment of writing.