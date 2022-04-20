Valkyrae reveals why she canceled plans for month-long streaming break

YouTube star ‘Valkyrae’ had plans to take an entire month off from streaming this summer for an “exciting” opportunity — but a month later, she claims she’s canceled the trip.

This year has already been a big one for Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hoffstetter.

The 100 Thieves co-owner landed her first-ever voice acting role in a major anime series, renewed her contract with YouTube, and broke the internet after releasing a Valentine’s Day photoshoot with Bella Poarch.

However, that was far from the end of her success story, as on March 30, she claimed she might have to travel out of the country for a month due to an “exciting” opportunity.

I was just offered an opportunity to do something that may take over a month to complete AND out of the country 😭 exciting but scary and how am I suppose to stream and lots to think about AHHHHHHHHHHH I ALSO DONT KNOW WHEN AND IF I DO IT AND WHAT IS LIFE — rae☀️ (@itsraechill) March 31, 2022

That being said, she was initially hesitant to take the plunge, openly worrying about how she’d be able to find time to stream while being busy with another project overseas for an entire month.

It looks like Valkyrae has officially decided to shelve the project, completely, as she revealed during a live stream in late April.

Valkyrae explains why she isn’t taking month-long streaming break

According to the streamer, she simply didn’t feel comfortable enough taking off so much time when she had other obligations to take care of back home.

“I feel extremely relieved,” she admitted. “We went back and forth, and going over other things I needed to do during that time… there was other stuff happening. I was kind of weighing the pros and cons of things.”

“That particular opportunity changed a bit,” she continued. “It’s also something that, at the time, I liked the idea of it, because I had a whole month to prepare for it, but it was coming down to a few weeks of me needing to leave and everything kept changing.”

Ultimately, it came down to the fact that she “no longer felt comfortable about doing it anymore.”

Luckily for fans, it seems like Rae will be sticking to her usual streaming schedule — and lucky for her, she doesn’t have to stress out about putting her obligations on the back burner for something else.

This would have marked Valkyrae’s second break of the year, after her initial break earlier this year ahead of her signage with YouTube.