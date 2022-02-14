Valkyrae & Bella Poarch break the internet with epic Valentine’s Day photoshoot

Internet stars Valkyrae and Bella Poarch are ringing in Valentine’s Day with a bang after unleashing a surprise photoshoot together — and the internet losing their minds.

YouTube streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter and TikTok star-turned-music artist Bella Poarch are two major powerhouses in the influencer space.

The two are fairly close friends, as well, with Rae notably appearing in Poarch’s ‘Inferno’ music video alongside several other prominent streamers in August 2021.

But no one was expecting Valkyrae to announce she would be revealing a full-scale photoshoot with Poarch for Valentine’s Day — and that’s exactly what she did.

On February 14, 2022, Poarch and Hofstetter unleashed a slew of photos on their Twitter timelines, showing the pair decked out in several jaw-dropping outfits to celebrate Valentine’s Day (and Poarch’s birthday, which was on February 8).

Advertisement

Poarch even created a full-on website to showcase all of the photos and behind-the-scenes videos, some of which they shared to social media, too.

Streamers react to Valkyrae & Bella Poarch Valentine’s Day photoshoot

It’s safe to say that these pics broke the internet, with several high profile content creators losing their minds in the comments section.

“OH MY GOD OH MY GOD I FELL TO MY KNEES IN THE MIDDLE OF TARGET,” streamer Emma Langevin praised.

OH MY GOD OH MY GOD I FELL TO MY KNEES IN THE MIDDLE OF TARGET — Emma 🦷 (@emmalangevin) February 14, 2022

“Love is fake,” Minecraft star Dream joked in a comment, to which Valkyrae responded: “Who hurt you, Dream?”

Who hurt you dream😡🔪 — RAE (@Valkyrae) February 14, 2022

“My heart stopped when I saw these pics,” Twitch streamer Fuslie said. “YOU TWO ARE SO HOT!”

Advertisement

my heart stopped when I saw these pics YOU TWO ARE SO HOT 🥵🥵🥵🥵 — leslie (@fuslie) February 14, 2022

“Happy birthday, I’m just glad Valentine’s Day isn’t real,” YouTuber Quackity replied.

Happy birthday I’m just glad Valentine’s Day Isn’t real — Quackity (@Quackity) February 14, 2022

Even esports organizations got in on the fun, with SoaR Gaming saying in a cheeky reply: “What I would give to be the teddy bear in the 3rd pic.”

what I would give to be the teddy bear in the 3rd pic 🙁 — SoaR (@SoaRGaming) February 14, 2022

Bella Poach also interacted with streamer Karl Jacobs, who jokingly told Valkyrae happy birthday as a cheeky congrats on their internet-breaking shoot.

I love this pic of us 3🥰 pic.twitter.com/vD7HZtfOu4 — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) February 14, 2022

It’s clear that the internet can’t get enough of Valkyrae and Bella Poarch’s spicy Valentine’s Day pics, leading some fans to wonder if this collab could signal for even more projects from the two influencers in the future – say, perhaps, another music video?