Who is Valkyrae? 7 Facts about the YouTube streaming star

Valkyrae is one of the biggest streamers on the planet and has consistently been the most-watched female streamer on YouTube since 2020. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Rae is nothing less than an internet sensation at this point. From humble beginnings as a college student who followed her passion for gaming, she now has 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube and averages thousands of viewers per stream.

However, despite her fame, there might be some things you don’t know about her, including her real name, age, height, background, and more. So, here’s a list of seven facts about the YouTube streaming star.

Advertisement

What is Valkyrae’s real name?

Valkyrae’s name is Rachell Hofstetter, according to her birth certificate. However, there’s an interesting story behind it. Rae explained that the nurse who wrote it misspelled it, and it was supposed to be Rachel.

Read More: Valkyrae admits she regrets RFLCT drama

For that reason, she insists Rachel is her real name and prefers people spelling it like that.

Of course, her friends all refer to her using her nickname, Rae, which can be applied to both variants of her full name anyway.

Rachel – my real name

Rae – the nickname I got everybody to call me since I put it in my username Rachell – read this on my birth certificate in 6th grade then asked my mom if that’s actually how I spell my name and she says yes the nurse misspelt it and she forgot to tell me — RAE (@Valkyrae) September 13, 2020

How old is Valkyrae?

Valkyrae was born on January 8, 1992, and is currently 30 years old.

How tall is Valkyrae?

Valkyrae’s height is something her friends and fans love to poke fun of.

Advertisement

In 2018, she revealed she’s 5 ft 3 inches tall or roughly 160 centimeters, which is not much shorter than the average height for women in the US.

5 foot 3.5 inches tall LOL i wasnt standing straight in this photo made me look extra smol XD — RAE (@Valkyrae) March 25, 2018

Where is Valkyrae from?

Valkyrae was born and raised in Washington. However, she’s been living in Los Angeles for a while now since her streaming career took off and shares a house with some of her closest friends and fellow streamers.

What is Valkyrae’s background?

Rae’s mother is Filipino and her late father, who sadly passed away in 2017 after a long battle with cancer, was German.

She has a younger sister, and they grew up alongside a brother who tragically passed away.

Advertisement

What is Valkyrae’s net worth?

Rae’s net worth isn’t known, but it’s estimated to be in the millions based on an accidental leak of her monthly revenue that revealed she makes more than $170,000 a month from her YouTube channel alone.

Valkyrae just leaked how much money she made on Youtube pic.twitter.com/gbYrg7h5ye — TheLolHounds (@thelolhounds1) December 21, 2020

What did Valkyrae do before streaming?

Before she was a streamer, Rae studied arts at a community college in Washington and graduated with a degree. She also worked at various places, including GameStop, before eventually gaining a massive following on Instagram.

Read More: Valkyrae explains why Sykkuno often acts awkward on purpose

From there, she transitioned to streaming on Twitch in 2015 and posting videos on YouTube shortly after. Eventually, she signed an exclusive streaming contract with YouTube in 2020, and the rest is history.