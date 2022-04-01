Valkyrae set to take lengthy streaming break for “exciting” opportunity

100 Thieves co-owner Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has revealed that she will be taking a month-long break from streaming this May after announcing she has accepted a mystery opportunity outside of the country.

Valkyrae has gained mass popularity over the last few years after becoming one of the first large creators to switch to YouTube Gaming and then becoming co-owner of 100 Thieves alongside CouRage and Nadeshot.

Throughout those years she has ‘broken’ the internet with photoshoots and even dove down the rabbit hole of GTA RP after re-signing with YouTube Gaming for another two years.

After taking a break from streaming before her announcement in January, Valkyrae has revealed that she’s going to be taking another one in May — this time for a month.

Valkyrae reveals month-long stream break

On March 30, Valkyrae posted on her alternate Twitter account that she had been offered a month-long opportunity that will take place outside of the country.

She said: “I was just offered an opportunity to do something that may take over a month to complete AND out of the country. Exciting but scary and how am I supposed to stream? Lots to think about. AHHHHHHHHHHH I ALSO DONT KNOW WHEN AND IF I DO IT AND WHAT IS LIFE?”

During her stream on March 31, she revealed she made the deal official. She will be taking a month-long break from streaming during the month of May but hopes to be active on Twitter and Instagram.

“So the thing on my alt account that I tweeted about, I found out the date. I will be gone for about a month beginning on May 2, 2022,” she said. “I won’t be streaming, but I hope to be active on Twitter and Instagram. It’s going to be a very long time. We still have a month until then, though!”

(Topic begins at 1:44:10 in the video)

While it’s unknown what the opportunity actually is, being gone for a month could mean that it’s a pretty unique opportunity.

We’ll have to wait to see what the YouTube star has up her sleeve.