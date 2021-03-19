Valkyrae explains how MGK picked her for Corpse Husband Daywalker video - Dexerto

After a series of posts teasing her involvement in Machine Gun Kelly x Corpse Husband’s music video “Daywalker!” Valkyrae has confirmed that MGK chose her personally to represent Corpse.

A series of cryptic tweets confirmed that 100 Thieves content creator and overall icon Valkyrae would be starring in Corpse Husband’s newest musical endeavour: Daywalker.

The video featuring Machine Gun Kelly and the streamer dropped on March 18, and has already become quite the sensation.

In response, Rae dropped a lengthy behind the scenes video gives fans a glimpse into the crazy world behind music video creation. There’s one thing, however, that stands out in the video and even Rae herself still seems shellshocked by it.

Advertisement

MGK chose Valkyrae to play Corpse

Right at the start of the backstage tour, Valkyrae is seen alongside members of the 100 Thieves team collecting her Corpse outfit and getting her now-iconic claws done.

During the car journey, she mentions that MGK himself was the one who wanted her to portray Corpse in the music video because, of course, the iconic faceless YouTuber didn’t want to appear before the camera.

“Corpse doesn’t wanna be filmed, and MGK requested me! Specifically me! Which is crazy! I was like, ‘what, me!?'”

It’s pretty clear throughout the rest of the video that the YouTube icon is pretty starstruck, especially when she meets MGK himself.

Advertisement

From here, we see her do everything from go to an adult store to get her now-famous latex outfit to hugging MGK and rapping alongside him.

The entire experience is one that Valkyrae will always cherish, and you can really feel her excitement throughout the video.

We can’t wait to see if Rae continues to pop up in future Corpse videos, after all, she has truly become him. Until then, though, make sure you’ve got this video on repeat because it really is an absolute banger.