Valkyrae fans blown away by incredible livestream animation with Corpse Husband

YouTube star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter had a hilarious moment from her livestream with Corpse Husband transformed into an animation, and fans couldn’t get enough of it.

Valkyrae and her fellow ‘Amigops’ are famed for their fun and wholesome antics during their livestreams together, especially their Sussy Sundays.

Her friendship with streamer and singer Corpse Husband has particularly won the hearts of their fanbases with the duo regularly showing their support to one another. Such as, when Corpse hit huge success with ‘E-Girls Are Ruining My Life’ and when Valkyrae appeared in the ‘DAYWALKER!’ music video.

So, it’s no surprise that a short animation transforming one of their streams together into an IRL meet-up between the two quickly gained a lot of attention.

Valkyrae and Corpse Husband fans lose it over short animation

Animator and editor ‘Dave‘, who has made a plethora of short clips based around Valkyrae’s livestreams, shared his latest creation on August 21.

In the clip, Valkyrae is horrified after coming face-to-face with Vtuber ‘shxtou’ during a playthrough of horror game ‘Friday the 13th’. However, after getting her to “bark” for him he decides to let her go.

She then quickly runs over to Corpse to express her shame at having to bark for her release. However, he also couldn’t hide his dismay: “That is pretty bad, Rae. I’m not going to lie to you.”

The clip instantly proved a hit among Twitter users, picking up 151.1k views and 15.4K likes, as of writing. Many also praised bbambooty’s editing using the audio from the original clip.

The moment had fans in hysterics, particularly thanks to Valkyrae’s dismay over being a “megabottom” after being outsmarted by shxtou.

One fan also appreciated the “height accuracy” of the streamers depicted in Dave’s work. Another grateful viewer also said: “These are the best! Thank you Rae and co for the laughs and thank you Dave for the animations.”

Valkyrae may have jumped out of her skin during the playthrough. However, it did capture a moment that has warmed the hearts of her fanbase.