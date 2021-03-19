Sykkuno, Corpse Husband & more react to Valkyrae in DAYWALKER! music video - Dexerto

In case you’ve been living under a rock, popular YouTube streamer Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter broke the internet with her appearance in Corpse Husband & Machine Gun Kelly’s music video.

Machine Gun Kelly and Corpse worked together on ‘DAYWALKER!’ which released on March 11 to much fanfare.

Of course, one of Corpse’s identifying features is actually his lack of identity. Still wanting to maintain anonymity, they needed someone to be him in the music video, and up stepped Valkyrae.

Taking the role of Corpse, Rae put on a fantastic performance in the video, and has been receiving mass praise for the performance.

Advertisement

A number of Rae’s peers from across the internet reached out to her and Corpse to say how great it is, including fellow 100 Thieves members and more.

Read More: Valkyrae explains how MGK picked her for Corpse Husband Daywalker video

Karl Jacobs reached out to say he was “so proud” of Rae for “constantly killing it.”

So proud of u for constantly killin it :]

Keep up the good work! — karl 🙂 (@KarlJacobs_) March 19, 2021

Fellow 100 Thieves content creator Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop simply stated that he “believes in Valkyrae supremacy” — a statement echoed by her huge legion of fans.

I believe in @Valkyrae supremacy. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) March 18, 2021

Sykkuno also reached out to Valkyrae, calling her “amazing” for the music video.

YOUU ARE AMAZING RAE !! 😀 — Sykkuno (@Sykkuno) March 19, 2021

Corpse Husband himself even spoke about the video on stream, commending Rae on the “awesome” job she did.

Discussing the release with the likes of LilyPichu, Dream, TinaKitten and more, Corpse says the star “outdid herself so much” with the costume and video.

Advertisement

Timestamp 1:23

Obviously, a huge number of names reached out to congratulate everyone involved, including BrookeAB, Jacksepticeye and Alexia Raye among others.

WE ARE ALL VERY VERY PROUD OF YOU!!!!!! — brooke ♡ (@brookeab) March 19, 2021

You looked SO badass in it! Proud of you — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) March 18, 2021

RAE TO THE MOON 😌❤️ — alexia (@alexiaraye) March 19, 2021

Whether we see more Valkyrae music videos in the future remains to be seen, but needless to say, she’s made a good name for herself here.

Who knows, she could become the permanent face of Corpse Husband if he keeps putting popular songs out!