Valkyrae apologizes for “I wish I was gay” comment on stream - Dexerto

Popular streamer Valkyrae has apologized for a comment she made about ‘wishing she was gay,’ letting fans know she understands the comment could come off as “invalidating LGBTQ+ struggles.”

Valkyrae is one of the most popular streamers on the internet, and ever since she partnered exclusively with YouTube in January 2020, she has experienced an ever-growing rise in popularity.

Recently, she blew the internet away by portraying Corpse Husband in the music video for his and Machine Gun Kelly’s new song ‘DAYWALKER!,’ with congratulation messages and high praise flooding in from both fans and fellow streamers.

However, some viewers had concerns over something the streamer while live, leading to her post an apology message via Twitter.

"I wish I was gay.. I love women so much" As I was reading the VOD comments, some mentioned while they understand I didn't mean any harm, it comes off as invalidating lgbtq+ struggles as being straight is a privilege. I understand & you're absolutely right. I'll do better! <3 — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 21, 2021

She added, “I understand and you’re absolutely right. I’ll do better!”

Many expressed that they were grateful for the star addressing the comment publicly. One commenter wrote, “queen sh*t. Thank you for understanding and talking about it.”

Another said, “We really appreciate how open you are to critique, and you addressing it shows how much you support our community. I always appreciate your honesty. Love you.”

While the reaction to the original comment was mixed, many fans seemed grateful that the star was willing to publicly apologize about it.

The streamer currently has over 3.2 million subscribers on YouTube, and she regularly gets over a million views on her videos, which consist of her playing a variety of games with other popular streamers like Sykkuno.

She also recently teased a “crazy” upcoming project following the DAYWALKER! video, and her supporters are waiting in anticipation for it to be revealed.