UFC’s Darren Till worried Tyron Woodly is paid to take a dive against Jake Paul

UFC fighter Darren Till has voiced some concerns that Tyron Woodley might be willing to take a dive against Jake Paul if he were offered a large amount of money.

YouTuber-turned-boxing phenomenon Jake Paul has taken the combat sports world by storm, defeating the likes of former NBA pro Nate Robinson, mixed martial artist Ben Askren, and now, has his sights set on Tyron Woodley.

Woodley is a former UFC champion and by far Paul’s biggest test to date – and despite some big names predicting Tyron, others have their doubts.

While on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Darren Till was asked about his thoughts on Woodley vs Paul. Considering he even lost to Woodley back at UFC 228 in 2018, he has first-hand experience combating the former champ.

Advertisement

(Segment begins at 10:50 for mobile viewers)

“Tyron Woodley beat me fair and square. Am I a better fighter than Tyron? Yeah, I truly believe. You know, I’m gonna keep stamping my name. But he beat me fair and square. And just, I’m very, very worried that like, he’s getting paid a large amount for taking, like, a dive or something,” Till revealed. “Very worried about that.”

According to Till, he believes the issue comes down to Woodley’s confidence – something he thinks is severely lacking.

That said, he admitted that although he doesn’t know how strong Jake Paul really is, if Woodley really wanted to win, he could.

Advertisement

“I’m not throwing hate at Jake Paul. The guy looks like he can box and looks like he’s training hard. So, you know, I don’t know. I don’t know,” the perplexed Till added.

Add this as just yet another wrinkle leading up to what should be a slobberknocker of a boxing match. Of course, Paul is used to people believing his opponents take dives against him, so this shouldn’t come as anything new to The Problem Child.

We’ll have to see what happens when Woodley and Paul duke it out on August 29.