Twitch streamer smashes keyboard to smithereens in WoW-induced rage

A Twitch streamer got so frustrated after dying in World of Warcraft Arena mode, he launched a devastating flurry of punches onto his desk, shattering his keyboard in the process.

Competitive gaming can be frustrating at the best of times.

If you haven’t succumbed to the primitive rage that hijacks your body when you die at a crucial moment and dished out a desk punch or two at some point in your life, you might not be human.

However, sometimes people totally lose control and resort to breaking peripherals. That’s what happened to Twitch streamer Dr. Infinity when he died while playing World of Warcraft’s competitive mode, Arena.

The battle between was neck and neck for a while. However, things took a turn for the worse the moment he got stun-locked.

In a matter of seconds, his health dropped from full to zero, leaving his teammate to fight on his own.

Lost for words, he had no choice but to watch on in disbelief while fervently mashing his keyboard. Then, as the anger and frustration started to well up, the key presses turned into slaps, and eventually, once he reached boiling point, full-blown punches.

The violent barrage caused the camera to turn upside down for a moment, followed by the sound of his keyboard disconnecting and keys flying everywhere.

And by the time he dealt the final blow with an epic double hammer fist, there was hardly anything left.

It was a frustrating moment for the streamer and one that he would love to forget. However, it left many viewers in stitches.

“If only he did that combo to the enemy,” joked one of them.

Dr. Infinity would have had a lot of time to reflect on his actions while painfully putting the keys back in their sockets. Then again, perhaps the damage was so extreme, he likely had no choice but to replace it with a new one.