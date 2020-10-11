 Twitch streamer breaks monitor after losing Among Us game - Dexerto
Twitch streamer breaks monitor after losing Among Us game

Published: 11/Oct/2020 16:32

by Calum Patterson
Among Us monitor crack
Twitch: DrSpicyArab

Among Us Twitch

Among Us isn’t meant to be a high-intensity game, but it definitely gets that way when you’re deep into a session – and the tension wound up costly for streamer DrSpicyArab, who inadvertently smashed the screen of his gaming monitor after he was voted off as the Imposter.

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid all off the endless hype around Among Us, it’s a simple party game where players must identify which member of the group is actually the murderer (Imposter).

The objective for the Impostor of course, is to not be found out, and despite it being a light-hearted party game, nobody likes losing.

Especially not if you’re on a 100% winning streak, and trying to keep it up for your viewers on Twitch, as DrSpicyArab was during his October 11 stream.

Among Us logo
InnerSloth
Who knew Among Us could be taken this seriously?

Almost three hours deep into his broadcast, the 24-year-old streamer was voted out, resulting in his first loss of the day, and his disappointment was clear to see.

In his moment of dismay at being voted out though, he threw a small tube at his monitor, not expecting it to really do any damage, but his face dropped as he realized his grave error.

“Wow, I broke my f**king monitor,” he said, in utter disbelief, before turning the camera to let his viewers and fellow players see the damage.

The players in the lobby, who had caused him his misery, couldn’t help but laugh when they saw the results.

Confused how he had managed to do so much damage with such a small item, DrSpicyArab had to rewatch his own VOD to see how it had all gone so wrong.

Clearly, there was a helping of bad luck at play here, as the small tube should really never have cracked the screen so easily.

The crack in the screen will of course render that monitor pretty useless now, and he’ll likely need to fork out for a new one. According to his setup in his Twitch description, the monitor in question is a 144HZ, 1440p model from Samsung. Probably not a cheap buy.

Of all the video games that you could play that would justify the level of anger required to smash your own monitor, Among Us would probably be at the very bottom of the list. At least he was able to laugh it off afterward.

Entertainment

Tana Mongeau hits back at Teala Dunn over Bella Thorne kissing “joke”

Published: 11/Oct/2020 14:55

by Alice Hearing
Tana Mongeau, Teala Dunn, Bella Thorne TikTok
Instagram: Teala Dunn/ Instagram: Tana Mongeau

Bella Thorne Tana Mongeau TikTok

Tana Mongeau has responded to a video of her ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne who was filmed kissing another influencer in a TikTok that’s had millions of views.

Bella Thorne was at Clubhouse BH this week, the creator collective founded by Daisy Keech. The “Shake it Up” actress collaborated with influencer Teala Dunn in TikTok videos.

But in one video she was seen kissing her directly on the lips. The clip has already racked up more than 8 million views and 1.5 million likes.

It’s unsurprising that the pair are hanging out, as Teala and Bella have known each other for several years after both appearing on Shake It Up together. Bella makes regular appearances in influencers’ social media posts and even music videos.

Teala Dunn & Bella Thorne Shake It Up
Instagram: Teala Dunn
Bella Thorne and Teala Dunn both starred in Disney Channel’s Shake It Up

Teala recently joined Clubhouse BH and has come under fire in recent weeks for repeatedly posting TikToks that use the same joke, over and over. Her video with Bella Thorne even plays into the same joke where she begins the video saying: “Fun fact, actually really really sad fact.”

Bella is also the ex-girlfriend of popular YouTuber Tana Mongeau. They dated for over a year but broke up in February 2019, and have thrown shade at each other over social media since.

Tana responded to the kiss by duetting the TikTok from her own account, adding: “People really pretend to be my friend,” and then commented “It’s a joke…kinda? Like?”

@tanamongeaulol##duet with @ttlyteala♬ original sound – TTLYTEALA

TikTokers and other influencers weighed in with their opinions too. Harry Jowsey commented: “What happened last time someone hung out with your ex?” referring to drama between the two and Francesca Farago in September.

Francesca and Tana were rumored to be dating, but they got into a fight after Tana posted a video with Harry, Francesca’s ex-boyfriend.

Another user got over 10,000 likes on one comment under Tana’s TikTok that said: “Teala hasn’t even done anything to me, yet she triggers me so much and idek why.”

Teala herself commented: “Girl what???” Despite claiming her response is a joke. But the pair appeared to have resolved any issues that may have come up after Teala tweeted: “Ummm I freaking love @tanamongeau everything’s fine y’all there’s no drama,” and Tana responded with love heart emojis.

That seemed like the end of the drama, but Teala has continued to rile up Tana after sharing another TikTok with Thorne, saying: “Fun fact, Bella is amazing kisser”, before pulling the former Disney star in for another smooch. She captioned the video: “Oops”.

@ttlytealaOops♬ original sound – TTLYTEALA

In a TikTok duet, it didn’t take Tana long to respond to this bizarre turn of events. Saying that she’s “confused” and “doesn’t have the energy”, she gives Teala a few fun facts of her own.

She tells her that “the joke is over”, and seems confused by the continuation of their beef, while also criticising Teala for “texting and Tweeting” her that she doesn’t want “beef” while continuing to post things like this.

@tanamongeaulol##duet with @ttlyteala at this point i’m just confused hahahahahahahahaha is teala actually trying to- i rly don’t have the energy hahahahaha♬ original sound – TTLYTEALA

However, that doesn’t stop Mongeau for throwing a little shade at Teala, remarking that ex Thorne “never looked that uncomfy” to kiss her, agreeing with several fans in Teala’s original TikTok that Thorne looked awkward and uncomfortable.

With the drama between the two seemingly reignited, it is uncertain where this leaves Thorne’s and Teala’s budding romance.