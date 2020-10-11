Twitch streamer breaks monitor after losing Among Us game - Dexerto

Among Us isn’t meant to be a high-intensity game, but it definitely gets that way when you’re deep into a session – and the tension wound up costly for streamer DrSpicyArab, who inadvertently smashed the screen of his gaming monitor after he was voted off as the Imposter.

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid all off the endless hype around Among Us, it’s a simple party game where players must identify which member of the group is actually the murderer (Imposter).

The objective for the Impostor of course, is to not be found out, and despite it being a light-hearted party game, nobody likes losing.

Especially not if you’re on a 100% winning streak, and trying to keep it up for your viewers on Twitch, as DrSpicyArab was during his October 11 stream.

Almost three hours deep into his broadcast, the 24-year-old streamer was voted out, resulting in his first loss of the day, and his disappointment was clear to see.

In his moment of dismay at being voted out though, he threw a small tube at his monitor, not expecting it to really do any damage, but his face dropped as he realized his grave error.

“Wow, I broke my f**king monitor,” he said, in utter disbelief, before turning the camera to let his viewers and fellow players see the damage.

The players in the lobby, who had caused him his misery, couldn’t help but laugh when they saw the results.

Confused how he had managed to do so much damage with such a small item, DrSpicyArab had to rewatch his own VOD to see how it had all gone so wrong.

Clearly, there was a helping of bad luck at play here, as the small tube should really never have cracked the screen so easily.

The crack in the screen will of course render that monitor pretty useless now, and he’ll likely need to fork out for a new one. According to his setup in his Twitch description, the monitor in question is a 144HZ, 1440p model from Samsung. Probably not a cheap buy.

Of all the video games that you could play that would justify the level of anger required to smash your own monitor, Among Us would probably be at the very bottom of the list. At least he was able to laugh it off afterward.