Twitch streamer mortified after showing his embarrassing search history - Dexerto

A small Twitch streamer was left embarrassed out of his mind after he accidentally revealed his search history during a recent broadcast.

Anyone who has ever streamed on Twitch is probably aware of how easy it can be to leak personal information. Direct messages, emails, files – anything on your computer screen can potentially be seen if you’re not careful.

While most experienced streamers take precautions to prevent sensitive content from being broadcast to the masses, others have to learn the hard way. Such was the case with ‘TisParker’ who revealed some awkward search history.

During a January 19 broadcast, the 20-year-old streamer clicked on the search bar in his web browser before taking a sip of his caffeinated beverage and cleaning his glasses.

As this was going on, the seemingly oblivious streamer didn’t realize his search history was showing up, with the first query being “can you have sex in your car without breaking the law.”

The embarrassing search was spotted by viewers in TisParker’s chat who alerted the streamer.

“Search history, Parker!” he read before realizing what he had done.

He let out a soft gasp, closed the tab, and covered his mouth, clearly mortified by what he had allowed everyone watching to see.

For his part, however, the streamer was a good sport and laughed at his own misfortune. “MonkaS,” he said, referencing the sweaty pepe emote. “This is why we don’t Google stuff.”

Unfortunately, Parker deleted the rest of the VOD so we don’t know what else he had to say about revealing the search history, but judging by his reaction, he will be extra careful from this point on.

Of course, he is hardly the first streamer to show of their search history on stream. As Dexerto previously reported, Overwatch streamer ToxikLlama accidentally showed some awkward YouTube anime searches.

Given the content of both searches, it’s safe to say that although Parker’s was awkward, it could have been a lot worse. Just something to keep in mind for any aspiring streamers out there.