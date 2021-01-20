 Twitch streamer mortified after showing his embarrassing search history - Dexerto
Twitch streamer mortified after showing his embarrassing search history

Published: 20/Jan/2021 18:47

by Michael Gwilliam
Streamer reveals search history
Twitch/TisParker

A small Twitch streamer was left embarrassed out of his mind after he accidentally revealed his search history during a recent broadcast.

Anyone who has ever streamed on Twitch is probably aware of how easy it can be to leak personal information. Direct messages, emails, files – anything on your computer screen can potentially be seen if you’re not careful.

While most experienced streamers take precautions to prevent sensitive content from being broadcast to the masses, others have to learn the hard way. Such was the case with ‘TisParker’ who revealed some awkward search history.

During a January 19 broadcast, the 20-year-old streamer clicked on the search bar in his web browser before taking a sip of his caffeinated beverage and cleaning his glasses.

Streamer shows search history
Twitch/TisParker
Your search history is showing!

As this was going on, the seemingly oblivious streamer didn’t realize his search history was showing up, with the first query being “can you have sex in your car without breaking the law.”

The embarrassing search was spotted by viewers in TisParker’s chat who alerted the streamer.

“Search history, Parker!” he read before realizing what he had done.

He let out a soft gasp, closed the tab, and covered his mouth, clearly mortified by what he had allowed everyone watching to see.

For his part, however, the streamer was a good sport and laughed at his own misfortune. “MonkaS,” he said, referencing the sweaty pepe emote. “This is why we don’t Google stuff.”

Unfortunately, Parker deleted the rest of the VOD so we don’t know what else he had to say about revealing the search history, but judging by his reaction, he will be extra careful from this point on.

TisParker laughing on stream
Twitch/TisParker
The streamer laughed off the awkwardness.

Of course, he is hardly the first streamer to show of their search history on stream. As Dexerto previously reported, Overwatch streamer ToxikLlama accidentally showed some awkward YouTube anime searches.

Given the content of both searches, it’s safe to say that although Parker’s was awkward, it could have been a lot worse. Just something to keep in mind for any aspiring streamers out there.

Jeffree Star exposed for nasty comments on Nikita Dragun & Trisha Paytas

Published: 20/Jan/2021 18:40

by Alice Hearing
Jeffree Star Trisha Paytas Nikita Dragun
Instagram: Jeffree Star/ Instagram: Trisha Paytas/ Instagram: Nikita Dragun

Jeffree Star Nikita Dragun Trisha Paytas

A former friend of Jeffree Star, music producer Oscar Wylde, has exposed Jeffree for speaking negatively about his fellow influencers Trisha Paytas and Nikita Dragun in a video on YouTube.

Trisha Paytas recently publicly called out “evil” Jeffree Star and his hairstylist HairbyJay following a tense trip to Las Vegas earlier this year.

In a YouTube video entitled “Why I’m scared of Jeffree and HairbyJay,” Paytas explained that she was left “hurt and disgusted” during the Valentine’s Day vacation – so much so, she even went home early.

Claiming that Star, HairbyJay and other guests spent the “awful” trip making fun of her weight, skin, spending and appearance, Paytas said: “Jeffree brought me on a trip to s**t on me, and I can’t have a say, because he paid for it.”

Jeffree Star tests out new makeup wipes for his audience.
YouTube: Jeffree Star
Jeffree Star is no stranger to controversy

She also hit out at former friend and YouTuber Shane Dawson, criticizing him for “constantly promoting” Star even though he allegedly treated her poorly in the past.

Jeffree later took to Twitter in response to these accusations. Claiming that he is “horrified” by what HairbyJay said during his live, he maintained in a Tweet addressed to Paytas: “Let’s not pretend I had any part to play in that.”

Responding to Jeffree by quote tweeting one of his comments about the situation, Trisha also said, “If you didn’t want to be involved in the drama, why is he speaking your name in the video on your behalf? Confirming all the horrid shit you guys said about me?”

Since then, Oscar Wylde, a DJ and producer also known as ‘cvkedup,’ has also spoken out on the situation, giving his own interpretation of Jeffree Star’s purported backstabbing of these influencers. He has a large following of more than 300,000 Instagram followers and used to be close friends with Jeffree Star, but claims he cut their friendship off.

On January 20, Oscar posted a video on his YouTube channel discussing his previous friendship with Jeffree Star and recent controversies. Speaking on his former acquaintances, Oscar revealed that Jeffree had said some nasty things about beauty influencer Nikita Dragun.

Oscar said: “I’m not gonna stir the pot, but how about the 40 minutes you guys just went back and forth talking about Nikita Dragun’s, uh, ‘hail mary candle,’ and that she copied you, and then you went and showed her it in your office?”

He also revealed that Jeffree had said some similar words about Trisha Paytas, adding, “The things that were said about Trisha, it’s basically mirroring what’s said in that kitchen as like, banter.”

He then spoke on Shane Dawson’s relationship with Jeffree, saying,  “I’m still surprised that Shane has lasted this long. I don’t know if it’s for financial gain or not, but at the end of the day, Shane Dawson, I looked up to you a lot… I don’t know what you’re doing right now. You’re supporting the wrong people.”

The personalities involved are yet to comment on Oscar’s response to the ongoing drama.