Topless Twitch streamer goes live in public & gets stream sniped

A seemingly topless Twitch streamer went live from her car while in public. Yet, she isn’t in violation of the ToS. She did, however, get stream sniped by a viewer who gave her gifts and attracted the attention of others in public.

The topless Twitch meta has been a wild time on the platform, as the “artistic nudity” fiasco led to some chaos and many are still skirting the line of what’s possible under the site’s current community guidelines.

Article continues after ad

Several streamers have been streaming “topless” with a camera angle that cuts off at the nipple, leaving it a bit ambiguous as to whether they’re actually nude or not. However, it’s become a popular trend on Twitch.

Article continues after ad

One streamer by the name of LivStixs took things to the next level by streaming topless in public and getting stream sniped by a viewer who gave her gifts.

Topless Twitch streamer gets stream sniped by viewer

Though Twitch’s community guidelines have shifted substantially recently, the platform still allows streamers to be live “topless” as long as no nudity is being shown on screen.

Article continues after ad

LivStixs took this meta into public when she livestreamed from her car for hours at a time and interacted with hundreds of viewers as she sat in her car topless. During the display, she got stream sniped by a viewer named Justin who found the exact Florida parking lot she was in, interacted with her for almost 30 minutes, and brought her gifts.

Article continues after ad

Justin also confirmed that she was wearing “nothing but a necklace” as truckers circled the parking lot and honked at the streamer. Liv also claimed that she’d have hugged Justin before he left if she didn’t have to “hold things down”.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

While there’s a possibility that both she and Justin were leading the stream on, there’s also a fair likelihood she was displaying public nudity while live on Twitch.

“It’s not often that you run into a woman in a parking lot wearing nothing but a necklace. What can you do?” commented Justin a short time after the clip above.

Article continues after ad

Liv also commented about being scared of getting her oil on Justin, which was followed by him immediately touching her leg to see if it was oily. She commented about that being the spot where she “rubs it off when there’s too much on my hand,” followed by Justin commenting about that being “where the chat rubs it off, too.”

Article continues after ad

Regardless, the interaction seemed to be consensual and Liv was sad when he was gone. And, regardless of feelings on her method of streaming, what she’s doing is technically not in violation of Twitch’s guidelines because she isn’t showing anything inappropriate on stream.

Article continues after ad

With it being likely that Liv was completely topless in public as she streamed on Twitch, it’s hard to guess what streamers will do next to push the limits of Twitch’s community guidelines.