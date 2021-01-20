HAchubby goes crazy celebrating huge Twitch donation

After receiving a huge $2,500 donation, Twitch streamer HAchubby celebrated in a rather unexpected manner that made for an amazing Twitch highlight.

If you’re a fan of Twitch and you tune into the platform regularly then you’ll know that watching streamers receive huge donations is always entertaining. Audiences love watching them so much, there’s even a sub-genre of videos on YouTube that are dedicated to donating huge amounts of money to streamers to see their reactions.

It’s no surprise these videos get millions of views as it’s always great content to see a Twitch streamer having their day made by a big donation. Of course, it’s difficult to predict how someone will act after being donated a large amount of money.

In HAchubby’s case, it involved celebrating by running around her store with a basket on her head.

HAchubby celebrates huge Twitch donation

During her January 19 stream, HAchubby received a huge $2,500 Twitch donation from one of her viewers. Of course, she was extremely grateful for the donation and expressed how thankful she was: “Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god thank you so much.”

At first, it appeared as if she was going to carry on with the stream, but then she suddenly burst into a celebratory dance. Her Twitch chat erupted with messages and her viewers were clearly happy to see how thankful she was for the donation.

It was at that point she grabbed a basket from the store that she owns and began running about the aisle with it on her head. The highlight made for a hilarious Twitch clip and it was obvious how much the donation meant to her.

There’s no denying it’s not your typical reaction to a donation, but it’ll certainly be a memorable highlight for any of her viewers watching live. On top of this, you can guarantee it’ll be added to the range of streamer donation clips featured in various compilation videos.

We’ll have to keep our eye for any more big donations that HAchubby receives to see how she reacts the second time around.