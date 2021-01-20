Logo
HAchubby goes crazy celebrating huge Twitch donation

Published: 20/Jan/2021 16:20

by Alex Garton
Hachubby stream
HAchubby

After receiving a huge $2,500 donation, Twitch streamer HAchubby celebrated in a rather unexpected manner that made for an amazing Twitch highlight.

If you’re a fan of Twitch and you tune into the platform regularly then you’ll know that watching streamers receive huge donations is always entertaining. Audiences love watching them so much, there’s even a sub-genre of videos on YouTube that are dedicated to donating huge amounts of money to streamers to see their reactions.

It’s no surprise these videos get millions of views as it’s always great content to see a Twitch streamer having their day made by a big donation. Of course, it’s difficult to predict how someone will act after being donated a large amount of money.

In HAchubby’s case, it involved celebrating by running around her store with a basket on her head.

HAchubby stream
Twitch: HAchubby
HAchubby has over 250,000 followers on Twitch

HAchubby celebrates huge Twitch donation

During her January 19 stream, HAchubby received a huge $2,500 Twitch donation from one of her viewers. Of course, she was extremely grateful for the donation and expressed how thankful she was: “Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god thank you so much.”

At first, it appeared as if she was going to carry on with the stream, but then she suddenly burst into a celebratory dance. Her Twitch chat erupted with messages and her viewers were clearly happy to see how thankful she was for the donation.

It was at that point she grabbed a basket from the store that she owns and began running about the aisle with it on her head. The highlight made for a hilarious Twitch clip and it was obvious how much the donation meant to her.

There’s no denying it’s not your typical reaction to a donation, but it’ll certainly be a memorable highlight for any of her viewers watching live. On top of this, you can guarantee it’ll be added to the range of streamer donation clips featured in various compilation videos.

We’ll have to keep our eye for any more big donations that HAchubby receives to see how she reacts the second time around.

Twitch streamer mortified after showing his embarrassing search history

Published: 20/Jan/2021 18:47

by Michael Gwilliam
Streamer reveals search history
A small Twitch streamer was left embarrassed out of his mind after he accidentally revealed his search history during a recent broadcast.

Anyone who has ever streamed on Twitch is probably aware of how easy it can be to leak personal information. Direct messages, emails, files – anything on your computer screen can potentially be seen if you’re not careful.

While most experienced streamers take precautions to prevent sensitive content from being broadcast to the masses, others have to learn the hard way. Such was the case with ‘TisParker’ who revealed some awkward search history.

During a January 19 broadcast, the 20-year-old streamer clicked on the search bar in his web browser before taking a sip of his caffeinated beverage and cleaning his glasses.

Streamer shows search history
Twitch/TisParker
Your search history is showing!

As this was going on, the seemingly oblivious streamer didn’t realize his search history was showing up, with the first query being “can you have sex in your car without breaking the law.”

The embarrassing search was spotted by viewers in TisParker’s chat who alerted the streamer.

“Search history, Parker!” he read before realizing what he had done.

He let out a soft gasp, closed the tab, and covered his mouth, clearly mortified by what he had allowed everyone watching to see.

For his part, however, the streamer was a good sport and laughed at his own misfortune. “MonkaS,” he said, referencing the sweaty pepe emote. “This is why we don’t Google stuff.”

Unfortunately, Parker deleted the rest of the VOD so we don’t know what else he had to say about revealing the search history, but judging by his reaction, he will be extra careful from this point on.

TisParker laughing on stream
Twitch/TisParker
The streamer laughed off the awkwardness.

Of course, he is hardly the first streamer to show of their search history on stream. As Dexerto previously reported, Overwatch streamer ToxikLlama accidentally showed some awkward YouTube anime searches.

Given the content of both searches, it’s safe to say that although Parker’s was awkward, it could have been a lot worse. Just something to keep in mind for any aspiring streamers out there.