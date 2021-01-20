Tommyinnit reveals he used to stream snipe Shroud before he was famous - Dexerto

Tommyinnit might be the most popular streamer on Twitch right now, averaging over 200,000 concurrent viewers for his sporadic Minecraft streams, but it turns out he used to be a massive shroud fanboy. In fact, he was one of shroud’s infamous stream snipers.

Stream sniping is the practice of using a streamer’s broadcast to gain information about the game they are playing – either to get an unfair advantage, or simply to join their game and troll them.

During the height of PUBG’s popularity in 2017, shroud was the biggest streamer on Twitch, and had an army of loyal stream snipers who would try endlessly to get into his matches.

Shroud’s stream snipers weren’t like others though – instead of trying to kill him, they would sing him songs, give him weapons and armor, or try to save his life when under attack.

Tommyinnit admits shroud stream sniping

Although it’s against the rules of most games and of Twitch itself, Tommyinnit has admitted that when he was 14, back in 2017, he loved both PUBG and shroud, and would spend hours up late trying to get into his games.

And he was successful too – often matching up with him, and trying to save his life from actual enemies attacking him. Shroud eventually became familiar with Tommy’s name, and would say hello to him. In a video on his second channel, Tommyoutit, came clean about all of his stream sniping antics.

In one session, shroud even talked to Tommy about playing Minecraft, the game that he’s so well-known for now.

But, it turns out that Tommyinnit made this video because it wasn’t just years ago in PUBG that he was stream sniping shroud. When he recently saw shroud on a Minecraft server with proximity chat, he had to try it again for old times sake.

Unfortunately, shroud didn’t seem to be enjoying himself at all this time around, and soon after left the server – though not before killing Tommyinnit’s character, twice.

Although stream sniping is technically against the rules on Twitch, we’re sure the platform will let this one slide, as it was all in good fun. The real question is whether shroud has made the connection that one of his old stream snipers is now one of the biggest names on Twitch alongside him.