 Tommyinnit reveals he used to stream snipe Shroud before he was famous - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Tommyinnit reveals he used to stream snipe Shroud before he was famous

Published: 20/Jan/2021 11:22

by Calum Patterson
YouTube: Tommyoutit / Twitch: shroud

Share

shroud Tommyinnit

Tommyinnit might be the most popular streamer on Twitch right now, averaging over 200,000 concurrent viewers for his sporadic Minecraft streams, but it turns out he used to be a massive shroud fanboy. In fact, he was one of shroud’s infamous stream snipers.

Stream sniping is the practice of using a streamer’s broadcast to gain information about the game they are playing – either to get an unfair advantage, or simply to join their game and troll them.

During the height of PUBG’s popularity in 2017, shroud was the biggest streamer on Twitch, and had an army of loyal stream snipers who would try endlessly to get into his matches.

Shroud’s stream snipers weren’t like others though – instead of trying to kill him, they would sing him songs, give him weapons and armor, or try to save his life when under attack.

Tommyinnit stream sniping shroud
Twitch: Shroud
Tommyinnit would get into shroud’s game’s to troll.

Tommyinnit admits shroud stream sniping

Although it’s against the rules of most games and of Twitch itself, Tommyinnit has admitted that when he was 14, back in 2017, he loved both PUBG and shroud, and would spend hours up late trying to get into his games.

And he was successful too – often matching up with him, and trying to save his life from actual enemies attacking him. Shroud eventually became familiar with Tommy’s name, and would say hello to him. In a video on his second channel, Tommyoutit, came clean about all of his stream sniping antics.

In one session, shroud even talked to Tommy about playing Minecraft, the game that he’s so well-known for now.

But, it turns out that Tommyinnit made this video because it wasn’t just years ago in PUBG that he was stream sniping shroud. When he recently saw shroud on a Minecraft server with proximity chat, he had to try it again for old times sake.

Unfortunately, shroud didn’t seem to be enjoying himself at all this time around, and soon after left the server – though not before killing Tommyinnit’s character, twice.

Although stream sniping is technically against the rules on Twitch, we’re sure the platform will let this one slide, as it was all in good fun. The real question is whether shroud has made the connection that one of his old stream snipers is now one of the biggest names on Twitch alongside him.

Entertainment

xQc begs his Twitch fans to stop sending so many “sad” donations

Published: 20/Jan/2021 7:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
xQc sad donations twitch
Twitch: xQc

Share

xQc

In a hilarious but sincere rant, xQc begged his fans to stop sending so many “sad” donation messages, particularly when they happen one after the other and even more so when they are fake.

Twitch donations are the best way for fans to pass on a message to their favorite streamers. Not all streamers have text-to-speech for donations turned on, and even they do, they don’t always hear them. However, it’s still more effective than spamming in the chat.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel gets bombarded with donation messages every stream. They’re often funny, but they can sometimes be sad and depressing. xQc has finally had enough of that, particularly when it’s excessive and insincere.

The Twitch star has slotted (deliberately or otherwise) into his 'bad guy' role perfectly.
Twitch: xQc
The Twitch star had a lot to say about “sad” donations during a recent stream.

“Let me talk about this once and for all,” he said. “I realize this kind of like a picky topic… but I’ll just tell you straight up, okay? The emotional [donation messages] are fine when they’re true.”

“The problem is when there’s too many of them that are stacked, it feels like… all the energy goes down,” he added.

“Sometimes it’s f**king overwhelming,” he said. “I feel bad for the people that are having tough times, legitimately, and they’re struggling. They’re trying to get under the wave of BigPog, and you just pull everybody down.”

“When there’s a couple, it’s fine,” he added. “But when it’s too stacked, I feel bad for the people that are just trying to escape. They’re getting f**ked on over and over again. It’s selfish as sh*t.”

“Those that bait it are even worse,” he said. “It’s fake, and it’s trolling, and it’s f**king stupid as sh*t. I’m tired of it, dude. That sh*t is garbage. I could have said it in a better way, but there’s no way around it. Holy sh*t, man.”

“I don’t want to shut down people from saying stuff that they’re going through,” he added. “Just be mindful not to stack it all. I don’t want this stream to become a ship of despair.”

xQc has never been one to bite his tongue, and he didn’t hold back here. However, somebody posted the clip on Reddit, and it seems like others sympathize with him.

“I feel bad for the people, but it just completely ruins the mood every time,” wrote one user, which ended up being the top comment. “I love watching XQC, but [text-to-speech] is unbearable,” wrote another.

In the end, though, there’s two sides to every story. It will be interesting to see what donors who leave these messages haveto say. Maybe they’ll understand.