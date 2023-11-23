TikToker mortified after user easily fakes her dad’s identity during stream

A TikToker was left mortified after a user easily faked her dad’s identity during a stream, convincing her they were the real deal.

In the age of social media, anyone can impersonate you online. All you need is a name, some basic information about the person you’re copying, and a little bit of social engineering.

It’s this reason why verification has historically been so crucial across various platforms. To prove the real from the fake.

Though showing just how easy it is to impersonate someone online, a TikTok is now going viral showing how a person you’re talking to might not even be who they claim to.

Uploaded by TikTok user et.nya, they hopped into a random TikTok livestream, found the streamer’s Facebook page, and used the streamer’s dad’s image as a profile picture.

Naturally, the streamer was skeptical at first, considering et.nya’s username was “rizzondemand”. Even saying, “Unless someone’s pretending to be my dad, but I don’t think so.”

To prove they were their dad, the streamer asked what her nickname was, which was also remarkably easy to find.

“Bugg” is the streamer’s nickname, which was discoverable on the streamer’s dad’s Facebook page as well. Once et.nya correctly called her Bugg, the streamer immediately bought in, despite the username.

Naturally, many viewers were mortified, with one comment writing, “The internet is a scary place.” However, others found the humor in it, saying, “Rizzondemand had me howling.”

This isn’t the first time et.nya has freaked out random TikTok live streamers with their profile picture, regularly going into random livestreams and using the streamer’s face as their profile picture.

So if you’re going to live stream on TikTok, or any social media for that matter, do be careful of what you put out there.