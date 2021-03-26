Twitch streamer freaks out after finding valuable gold coin with metal detector - Dexerto

IRL Twitch streamer poshjosh1999 was completely overjoyed after he discovered an old gold coin from all the way back in 1788 with a metal detector.

Twitch streamers come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. While the majority play video games, some have taken their broadcasts to the next level with their real-life adventures.

This has come to include hot tub shenanigans, barbecuing, skateboard fails and even searching for buried treasure.

Poshjosh1999 was wandering around in a grassy area when suddenly his metal detector started beeping. Startled, the streamer reached into some dirt and gasped when he pulled out a gold coin.

“It’s a gold coin!” he screamed triumphantly. “It’s a spade guinea of George the third, I think!”

The streamer was so amazed, he nearly broke into song and dance, but instead settling on a hysterical laugh before proclaiming “I said there would be gold here! Oh, yes!”

As some viewers noted, Josh’s reaction after this began to sound a bit awkward, as if he was moaning in delight over his recent find.

“That is… that is glorious,” he said as he held the coin in his hand, nearly becoming Gollum from Lord of the Rings. “It’s so heavy as well.”

According to the streamer, he had always wanted to find a gold coin, but had never had the luck. After cleaning it a bit in order to get a better look, he discovered it was in fact from 1788 — over two hundred years old.

This was quite the valuable find, too. According to recent eBay listings, a 1778 George III coin can sell for well over $1,000. Of course, this will come down to the condition of the coin, but for finding something in the wild, it’s a pretty rare sight.

It will be interesting to see if Josh decides to keep the coin or potentially sell it at some point, but considering how excited he was to finally have one, it seems like he’s going to be holding onto it for the foreseeable future.